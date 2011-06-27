  1. Home
Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Phantom
5.0
1 reviews
doug sore

Doug, 11/30/2018
4dr Sedan (6.7L 12cyl 6A)
Well its no cadillac. Its ok for a rolls royce.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
