The Panamera GTS has always been an interesting proposition. It's never been the fastest or most powerful Panamera, but it's generally been the best to drive. Porsche's GTS cars are meant to be the sportiest road-focused versions of their respective models. Turbo models might make more power, but fast and sporty are entirely different.

What makes a GTS?

The GTS trim sits right in the middle of the Panamera lineup, between the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and the Turbo E-Hybrid. Power comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes 493 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque, slightly up over the last Panamera GTS. This is the same V8 that's in the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and new Turbo S E-Hybrid, though the GTS makes do without the hybrid components. The lack of a battery pack makes the GTS nearly 700 pounds lighter than a Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The V8 is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The GTS' all-wheel-drive system comes standard with torque vectoring, which shuffles power side to side between the wheels, an option on most other Panameras. Porsche claims the Panamera GTS should go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Given that Porsches tend to overperform in our testing, we suspect the automaker might be slightly conservative with that figure.