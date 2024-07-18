- GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid models join the Panamera range for 2025.
- Both use a twin-turbo V8; E-Hybrid adds a plug-in powertrain.
- Part of the third Panamera generation launched in 2024.
2025 Porsche Panamera Cracks 200 MPH With 771-HP Turbo S E-Hybrid
There's also a 493-horsepower Panamera GTS on offer
More versions of the new Porsche Panamera continue to trickle out, and for the 2025 model year, two additional variants join the lineup. The Panamera GTS uses a twin-turbo V8 engine to produce 493 horsepower, while the range-topping Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid turns up the wick on everything, using a plug-in hybrid system to crank out 771 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque. Goodness gracious.
Panamera GTS: What's new?
Visually, the GTS is set apart from other Panamera models with its 21-inch wheels, black logos, unique front fascia, black-surround LED headlights and red brake calipers. There are also matte black side skirts, fascia inserts, side window surrounds and a panel on the rear bumper. What we really love are the dark bronze exhaust pipes, though; it's a nice little bit of flair.
Inside, the GTS has Race-Tex suede-ish fabric, which can be matched with either Carmine Red or Slate Grey accent stitching. GTS models come with a Bose surround-sound stereo and the all-important Sport Chrono package, which unlocks the push-to-pass button on the steering wheel for immediate power delivery.
Speaking of which, power delivery in this thing is ample. The GTS is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 493 hp — a 20-hp increase over its predecessor. Porsche estimates the GTS can sprint to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Not bad for a big sedan like this.
Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid: Holy moly
Now, if it's outright speed you're after, the new Turbo S E-Hybrid is the Panamera for you. This version combines the aforementioned 4.0-liter V8 with a 25.9-kWh battery pack, and total system output is measured at 771 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque. This allows the top-dog Panamera to scoot to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and top out at an eye-watering 202 mph.
You'll be able to spot the Turbo S E-Hybrid thanks to its yellow carbon-ceramic brake calipers, which can also be done up in acid green (we approve). The Turbo S E-Hybrid also comes with model-specific 21-inch center-lock wheels.
Expensive? You betcha
Neither of these Panamera variants comes cheap. The GTS starts at $156,195, while the Turbo S E-Hybrid commands $228,495. Both prices include $1,995 for destination, and of course, those numbers are before you peruse Porsche's extensive options catalog.
The GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid will join the rest of the Porsche Panamera models in early 2025.
Edmunds says
The Panamera remains a niche model for Porsche; it's historically been one of the brand's top sellers. That said, Porsche wouldn't be Porsche if it didn't offer a million variants of each model. We can't wait to test these two V8-powered stormers.