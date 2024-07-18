Panamera GTS: What's new?

Visually, the GTS is set apart from other Panamera models with its 21-inch wheels, black logos, unique front fascia, black-surround LED headlights and red brake calipers. There are also matte black side skirts, fascia inserts, side window surrounds and a panel on the rear bumper. What we really love are the dark bronze exhaust pipes, though; it's a nice little bit of flair.

Inside, the GTS has Race-Tex suede-ish fabric, which can be matched with either Carmine Red or Slate Grey accent stitching. GTS models come with a Bose surround-sound stereo and the all-important Sport Chrono package, which unlocks the push-to-pass button on the steering wheel for immediate power delivery.

Speaking of which, power delivery in this thing is ample. The GTS is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 493 hp — a 20-hp increase over its predecessor. Porsche estimates the GTS can sprint to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Not bad for a big sedan like this.