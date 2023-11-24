The 2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid Is a Seriously Spicy Four-Door

How does the Panamera drive?

One of the Panamera's strongest selling points is that it has always driven like a Porsche. It never felt like the big, heavy luxury car that it is, and the third-generation Panamera only improves on that. The motive force provided by the Turbo E-Hybrid's V8 and electric motor, paired with the lightning-quick PDK, is breathtaking. It's not quite big-power-EV violent (see: Lucid Air Sapphire or Tesla Model S Plaid), but with a claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds, leaving every traffic light should be a grin-inducing affair.

The Panamera's new suspension almost overshadows that mighty drivetrain. The single-chamber Active Ride units are hydraulically linked to one another, offering great comfort and composure. That composure comes from some interesting features baked into the system, such as dynamic wheel load balance combined with dynamic ride height, as well as active compensation for acceleration and brake dive. Oh, and the comfort access feature raises the car's ride height by 2.14 inches to make getting in and out easier. The speed with which it does this is astonishing.

How comfortable is the Panamera?

With the previously mentioned Active Ride suspension, the Panamera is incredibly comfortable. The ride feels well insulated from the road surface, and combined with the excellent multi-way adjustable seats and ample sound deadening; the experience is overall very luxurious. As befits something with the Porsche crest on the hood, the car never feels sloppy or floaty, even in the softest suspension settings, but it feels like the perfect car for a cross-country drive — a typical Panamera strength.