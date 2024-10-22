Other upgrades for the Turbo S include an adaptive air suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes and rear-axle steering. All standard features from the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid like 18-way power-adjustable sport seats, a Bose audio system and a head-up display carry over to the Turbo S E-Hybrid. The S also gets some exclusive metallic gray trim that you won't find on any other Panamera, but it's largely just a Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid with more power and more standard features.

The most premium Porsche Panamera

Los Angeles is a city that's filthy with Porsches. Spotting a Corvette is less common than spotting a 911, and you wouldn't be able to count the number of Macans and Cayennes you'll see daily. A Porsche Panamera — even a brand-new 2025 Turbo S E-Hybrid — hardly stands out. That makes it quite a good daily driver in a city like this. You can go under the radar, even in something with 771 hp.

The new Panamera GTS might be more sporty, but it's not quite as plush and smooth as the new Turbo S. The latter's ride quality is sublime, especially on the highway. The adaptive suspension soaks up all but the worst road imperfections, and there's very little wind or road noise inside the cabin. The Turbo S glides over some of the worst bumps in LA, flattening out the worst my commute could throw at it. The plug-in hybrid powertrain allows for about 30 miles of all-electric driving, more than enough for the average round-trip daily drive.