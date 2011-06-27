Estimated values
2017 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,541
|$61,026
|$62,676
|Clean
|$57,976
|$59,406
|$60,964
|Average
|$54,846
|$56,166
|$57,540
|Rough
|$51,716
|$52,926
|$54,117
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,661
|$65,205
|$67,969
|Clean
|$61,014
|$63,474
|$66,113
|Average
|$57,719
|$60,013
|$62,400
|Rough
|$54,425
|$56,551
|$58,687
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,631
|$45,114
|$46,736
|Clean
|$42,484
|$43,916
|$45,459
|Average
|$40,190
|$41,521
|$42,906
|Rough
|$37,896
|$39,126
|$40,353
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,873
|$44,579
|$46,435
|Clean
|$41,746
|$43,396
|$45,167
|Average
|$39,492
|$41,029
|$42,630
|Rough
|$37,238
|$38,662
|$40,094
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$79,755
|$81,451
|$83,357
|Clean
|$77,659
|$79,289
|$81,080
|Average
|$73,466
|$74,965
|$76,527
|Rough
|$69,273
|$70,640
|$71,974
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,618
|$38,455
|$40,436
|Clean
|$35,655
|$37,434
|$39,332
|Average
|$33,730
|$35,393
|$37,123
|Rough
|$31,805
|$33,351
|$34,914
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,737
|$41,528
|$43,467
|Clean
|$38,693
|$40,426
|$42,279
|Average
|$36,604
|$38,221
|$39,905
|Rough
|$34,514
|$36,016
|$37,531
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,696
|$48,225
|$49,901
|Clean
|$45,468
|$46,944
|$48,538
|Average
|$43,014
|$44,384
|$45,813
|Rough
|$40,559
|$41,824
|$43,087