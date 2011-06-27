Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

1 year ownership review Wayne , 06/10/2018 S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I got the car last year and had driven it for about 8000 miles. For interior, Cayenne hybrid build quality is great. The car had practicality in mind without overdone and over engineering. I would consider MB interior are overdone with too much distraction, Tesla features are over-engineering. I am OK with some of the plastic on the switches. That's how you keep the weight down. It is not Rolls or Bentley nonetheless. For performance, the acceleration is good(about 5.4s from 0-60). Brake is very sensitive. For reliability, I expect Porsche reliability is great. So far, no problem what-so-ever from my car. So, I will consider it excellent. This car has a very steep learning curve, it can achieve most of the stuff it promised, but you just need to take some time to learn and understand how this machine work. For example, one reviewer complain that the in-car navigation cannot be cancelled. Actually, it can be cancelled pretty easily. just wave you hand in front of the navigation. The proximity sensor will bring up optional choice to cancel the current destination. Climate control is automatic. you can turn off the AC with the AC button. Heat will come-in automatically once you set the temperature. So, I am very pleased with its comfort during the harsh winter. Fuel economy is also great if you know how to use it, cruise control on high speed can save you a lot of fuel, especially during downhill and soft braking. I only refilled my tank 6 times from initial 100 miles in odometer(I admit I charge my car a lot). 1 tank of fuel supposed to last for 400 miles only. I especially like the full electric mode that is literally like a second set of engine that you can use in most light weight short distant city driving. With my current driving habit, I expect this car to last for a long time. Porsche engineering is up there, you got what you pay for, for such powerful and complicated machine, you have got to take some time to learn how to use it properly. One last thing I want to say is, Cayenne hybrid is like having an option to drive a hybrid or a Porsche. If you drive like a hybrid, it delivers great fuel economy and quiet comfort, don't expect super fast acceleration and exciting throttle noise in this mode. If you drive like a Porsche under sport plus mode, it deliver great handling and good acceleration, but the fuel economy will not be good(~23mpg in pure gas engine). With Porsche, you are the driver with options. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Coco KLW , 10/18/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Love this car after driving for one month. Of course the maintenance is not as cheap as many others because it's a Porsche. The interior is beautiful and the 2017 model seems vastly improved in features from what I've read in reviews. This is the platinum edition. The mahogany color is very eye catching with a saddle brown interior. We are very pleased with the purchase and got outstanding service from Mike at The Exchange in Highland Park Il. He delivered our car and spent two hours training us on the electronics after the dealer closing time! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 V6 VWB , 07/06/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased my SUV basic V6 in 2018 from a pvt party w only 5k miles. The Car was flawless. Amazing in Sport mode. I already have 50k on it. Now... not so good: The service at the Dealer was over the top and my dealership (Asheville NC) was really REALLY bad. Was told I had to wait 2 month for an oil change because only had 1 service guy because no one wanted to work for them! I found a local shop that does the work and it was s very affordable. Oil change was a simple $120. The only thing I have done to it has been a Wash n wax! Quality car for sure.. but there is more: There is a problem with All of these Vehicles. It's the "TRANSFER CASE issue". The cars starts to slip around 40k. This is a know consumer problem and Porsche ignores it and won’t take any responsibility. It makes me think twice if I will ever buy a Porsche (any Porsche) again. 2nd time I had a problem w a Porsche. A very simple problem at that. Apparently my “TRANSFER CASE” is a known problem w Porsche as many cars have had the problem and I believe it includes 2017 models and I believe a few years before. Not sure about 2018 or 19. Porsche claims they know nothing about it, but when you read the Porsche reviews they seem to all have the same problem. "TRANSFER CASE" I was told by my mechanic that it will slowly get worse over time and will need to be prepared. Around 4k+ So unfortunately I bought a wrong year SUV! I will attempt one more time to have Porsche do the repair and if not then there I will start up a Class Action Law suit and force Porsche to do the repair at their expense. This is rather unfortunate for such a wonderful Vehicle and a big let down by Porsche Corporation USA. Will I buy another Porsche... unfortunately probably not! And the resale of this Auto is embarrassing low.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

VERY Disappointed Cayenne Platinum Edition owner Mike , 06/27/2018 Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 38 of 45 people found this review helpful The 2017 Cayenne Platinum Edition is overpriced and Porsche USA customer support is atrocious. There are many problems highlighted online that the paid test drivers won't tell you. Driver controls and gauges are very poorly placed and designed. Passenger side dash is an obnoxious protrusion and hazardous in even medium sunlight. Engine and drive line require software updates that customer service and most dealers don't want you to know about. They are covered under warranty but very expensive out of warranty. Transfer case issues are common. PCM issues are mysterious and PCNA refuses to address. Tire and brake wear are far worse than competition. STAY AWAY from the 17 and 18 Cayenne. Litigation is pending. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse