Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,544$2,555$3,078
Clean$1,395$2,308$2,786
Average$1,098$1,814$2,200
Rough$800$1,320$1,615
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,486$2,466$2,973
Clean$1,343$2,228$2,690
Average$1,056$1,751$2,125
Rough$770$1,274$1,560
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,426$2,376$2,868
Clean$1,289$2,146$2,595
Average$1,014$1,687$2,050
Rough$739$1,227$1,504
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,604$2,644$3,182
Clean$1,449$2,388$2,880
Average$1,140$1,877$2,275
Rough$831$1,366$1,669
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$1,795$2,101
Clean$1,083$1,621$1,901
Average$852$1,274$1,502
Rough$621$927$1,102
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,147$4,044$5,031
Clean$1,941$3,653$4,552
Average$1,527$2,871$3,596
Rough$1,113$2,089$2,639
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,217$1,895$2,245
Clean$1,100$1,712$2,031
Average$865$1,345$1,605
Rough$631$979$1,178
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,456$2,421$2,920
Clean$1,315$2,187$2,642
Average$1,035$1,719$2,087
Rough$754$1,251$1,532
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,010$1,438$1,657
Clean$913$1,299$1,500
Average$718$1,021$1,184
Rough$524$743$869
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,548$2,472$2,949
Clean$1,399$2,233$2,668
Average$1,101$1,755$2,108
Rough$802$1,277$1,547
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,079$1,757$2,108
Clean$975$1,587$1,908
Average$767$1,248$1,507
Rough$559$908$1,106
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,592$2,627$3,162
Clean$1,438$2,373$2,861
Average$1,132$1,865$2,260
Rough$825$1,357$1,659
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,801$2,835$3,369
Clean$1,627$2,561$3,048
Average$1,280$2,013$2,408
Rough$933$1,464$1,767
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,347$2,239$2,701
Clean$1,217$2,023$2,444
Average$958$1,590$1,930
Rough$698$1,157$1,417
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,358$2,263$2,730
Clean$1,227$2,044$2,470
Average$966$1,606$1,951
Rough$704$1,169$1,432
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,515$2,511$3,026
Clean$1,369$2,268$2,739
Average$1,077$1,783$2,163
Rough$785$1,297$1,587
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,373$2,344$2,847
Clean$1,241$2,118$2,577
Average$976$1,664$2,035
Rough$712$1,211$1,494
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,268 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Xterra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,268 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Nissan Xterra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,268 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Nissan Xterra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Nissan Xterra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Nissan Xterra ranges from $785 to $3,026, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Nissan Xterra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.