Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,544
|$2,555
|$3,078
|Clean
|$1,395
|$2,308
|$2,786
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,814
|$2,200
|Rough
|$800
|$1,320
|$1,615
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,466
|$2,973
|Clean
|$1,343
|$2,228
|$2,690
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,751
|$2,125
|Rough
|$770
|$1,274
|$1,560
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,426
|$2,376
|$2,868
|Clean
|$1,289
|$2,146
|$2,595
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,687
|$2,050
|Rough
|$739
|$1,227
|$1,504
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,604
|$2,644
|$3,182
|Clean
|$1,449
|$2,388
|$2,880
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,877
|$2,275
|Rough
|$831
|$1,366
|$1,669
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$1,795
|$2,101
|Clean
|$1,083
|$1,621
|$1,901
|Average
|$852
|$1,274
|$1,502
|Rough
|$621
|$927
|$1,102
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,147
|$4,044
|$5,031
|Clean
|$1,941
|$3,653
|$4,552
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,871
|$3,596
|Rough
|$1,113
|$2,089
|$2,639
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,217
|$1,895
|$2,245
|Clean
|$1,100
|$1,712
|$2,031
|Average
|$865
|$1,345
|$1,605
|Rough
|$631
|$979
|$1,178
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$2,421
|$2,920
|Clean
|$1,315
|$2,187
|$2,642
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,719
|$2,087
|Rough
|$754
|$1,251
|$1,532
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,010
|$1,438
|$1,657
|Clean
|$913
|$1,299
|$1,500
|Average
|$718
|$1,021
|$1,184
|Rough
|$524
|$743
|$869
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,548
|$2,472
|$2,949
|Clean
|$1,399
|$2,233
|$2,668
|Average
|$1,101
|$1,755
|$2,108
|Rough
|$802
|$1,277
|$1,547
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,757
|$2,108
|Clean
|$975
|$1,587
|$1,908
|Average
|$767
|$1,248
|$1,507
|Rough
|$559
|$908
|$1,106
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,627
|$3,162
|Clean
|$1,438
|$2,373
|$2,861
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,865
|$2,260
|Rough
|$825
|$1,357
|$1,659
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,801
|$2,835
|$3,369
|Clean
|$1,627
|$2,561
|$3,048
|Average
|$1,280
|$2,013
|$2,408
|Rough
|$933
|$1,464
|$1,767
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$2,239
|$2,701
|Clean
|$1,217
|$2,023
|$2,444
|Average
|$958
|$1,590
|$1,930
|Rough
|$698
|$1,157
|$1,417
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,358
|$2,263
|$2,730
|Clean
|$1,227
|$2,044
|$2,470
|Average
|$966
|$1,606
|$1,951
|Rough
|$704
|$1,169
|$1,432
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,515
|$2,511
|$3,026
|Clean
|$1,369
|$2,268
|$2,739
|Average
|$1,077
|$1,783
|$2,163
|Rough
|$785
|$1,297
|$1,587
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Xterra XE-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,373
|$2,344
|$2,847
|Clean
|$1,241
|$2,118
|$2,577
|Average
|$976
|$1,664
|$2,035
|Rough
|$712
|$1,211
|$1,494