  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2007 Nissan Titan
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Nissan Titan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,213$8,175$9,252
Clean$5,721$7,524$8,509
Average$4,739$6,223$7,024
Rough$3,756$4,922$5,538
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,175$8,521$9,805
Clean$5,687$7,843$9,018
Average$4,710$6,486$7,444
Rough$3,734$5,130$5,870
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,034$6,644$7,527
Clean$4,636$6,115$6,923
Average$3,840$5,058$5,715
Rough$3,044$4,000$4,506
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,423$7,401$8,485
Clean$4,994$6,812$7,804
Average$4,137$5,634$6,442
Rough$3,279$4,456$5,080
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,591$9,294$10,772
Clean$6,070$8,554$9,907
Average$5,028$7,075$8,178
Rough$3,985$5,596$6,448
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,606$6,204$7,081
Clean$4,242$5,711$6,512
Average$3,514$4,723$5,376
Rough$2,785$3,736$4,239
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,238$8,253$9,359
Clean$5,745$7,596$8,608
Average$4,758$6,283$7,105
Rough$3,771$4,969$5,603
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,153$5,634$6,447
Clean$3,824$5,186$5,929
Average$3,167$4,289$4,894
Rough$2,511$3,393$3,859
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,330$5,877$6,725
Clean$3,987$5,409$6,185
Average$3,303$4,474$5,105
Rough$2,618$3,539$4,026
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,876$5,769$6,804
Clean$3,569$5,310$6,258
Average$2,956$4,392$5,165
Rough$2,343$3,473$4,073
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,478$6,761$8,009
Clean$4,124$6,223$7,366
Average$3,416$5,147$6,080
Rough$2,708$4,071$4,794
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,698$6,702$7,259
Clean$5,247$6,169$6,676
Average$4,346$5,102$5,511
Rough$3,445$4,036$4,345
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,033$6,590$7,984
Clean$3,714$6,065$7,344
Average$3,076$5,017$6,062
Rough$2,438$3,968$4,780
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,124$5,651$6,489
Clean$3,798$5,201$5,968
Average$3,146$4,302$4,926
Rough$2,493$3,403$3,884
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,694$8,542$10,098
Clean$5,244$7,862$9,287
Average$4,343$6,503$7,666
Rough$3,443$5,143$6,045
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,593$7,882$9,134
Clean$5,151$7,255$8,401
Average$4,266$6,000$6,934
Rough$3,382$4,746$5,468
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,114$6,590$7,400
Clean$4,710$6,065$6,806
Average$3,901$5,017$5,618
Rough$3,092$3,968$4,430
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,735$6,444$7,382
Clean$4,360$5,932$6,789
Average$3,611$4,906$5,604
Rough$2,863$3,880$4,419
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,336$7,644$8,907
Clean$4,914$7,036$8,192
Average$4,070$5,819$6,762
Rough$3,226$4,603$5,332
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,114$6,916$7,904
Clean$4,710$6,366$7,269
Average$3,901$5,265$6,000
Rough$3,092$4,164$4,732
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,963$5,551$6,421
Clean$3,650$5,110$5,906
Average$3,023$4,226$4,875
Rough$2,396$3,343$3,844
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,787$6,966$8,159
Clean$4,409$6,412$7,504
Average$3,652$5,303$6,194
Rough$2,895$4,195$4,884
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,375$6,149$7,120
Clean$4,029$5,660$6,549
Average$3,337$4,681$5,406
Rough$2,645$3,703$4,263
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,596$6,528$7,586
Clean$4,232$6,009$6,977
Average$3,505$4,970$5,759
Rough$2,779$3,931$4,541
Sell my 2007 Nissan Titan with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Titan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,650 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,110 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,650 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,110 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Nissan Titan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,650 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,110 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Nissan Titan ranges from $2,396 to $6,421, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.