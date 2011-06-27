Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,213
|$8,175
|$9,252
|Clean
|$5,721
|$7,524
|$8,509
|Average
|$4,739
|$6,223
|$7,024
|Rough
|$3,756
|$4,922
|$5,538
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,175
|$8,521
|$9,805
|Clean
|$5,687
|$7,843
|$9,018
|Average
|$4,710
|$6,486
|$7,444
|Rough
|$3,734
|$5,130
|$5,870
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,034
|$6,644
|$7,527
|Clean
|$4,636
|$6,115
|$6,923
|Average
|$3,840
|$5,058
|$5,715
|Rough
|$3,044
|$4,000
|$4,506
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,423
|$7,401
|$8,485
|Clean
|$4,994
|$6,812
|$7,804
|Average
|$4,137
|$5,634
|$6,442
|Rough
|$3,279
|$4,456
|$5,080
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,591
|$9,294
|$10,772
|Clean
|$6,070
|$8,554
|$9,907
|Average
|$5,028
|$7,075
|$8,178
|Rough
|$3,985
|$5,596
|$6,448
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,606
|$6,204
|$7,081
|Clean
|$4,242
|$5,711
|$6,512
|Average
|$3,514
|$4,723
|$5,376
|Rough
|$2,785
|$3,736
|$4,239
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,238
|$8,253
|$9,359
|Clean
|$5,745
|$7,596
|$8,608
|Average
|$4,758
|$6,283
|$7,105
|Rough
|$3,771
|$4,969
|$5,603
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,153
|$5,634
|$6,447
|Clean
|$3,824
|$5,186
|$5,929
|Average
|$3,167
|$4,289
|$4,894
|Rough
|$2,511
|$3,393
|$3,859
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,330
|$5,877
|$6,725
|Clean
|$3,987
|$5,409
|$6,185
|Average
|$3,303
|$4,474
|$5,105
|Rough
|$2,618
|$3,539
|$4,026
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,876
|$5,769
|$6,804
|Clean
|$3,569
|$5,310
|$6,258
|Average
|$2,956
|$4,392
|$5,165
|Rough
|$2,343
|$3,473
|$4,073
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,478
|$6,761
|$8,009
|Clean
|$4,124
|$6,223
|$7,366
|Average
|$3,416
|$5,147
|$6,080
|Rough
|$2,708
|$4,071
|$4,794
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,698
|$6,702
|$7,259
|Clean
|$5,247
|$6,169
|$6,676
|Average
|$4,346
|$5,102
|$5,511
|Rough
|$3,445
|$4,036
|$4,345
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,033
|$6,590
|$7,984
|Clean
|$3,714
|$6,065
|$7,344
|Average
|$3,076
|$5,017
|$6,062
|Rough
|$2,438
|$3,968
|$4,780
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,124
|$5,651
|$6,489
|Clean
|$3,798
|$5,201
|$5,968
|Average
|$3,146
|$4,302
|$4,926
|Rough
|$2,493
|$3,403
|$3,884
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,694
|$8,542
|$10,098
|Clean
|$5,244
|$7,862
|$9,287
|Average
|$4,343
|$6,503
|$7,666
|Rough
|$3,443
|$5,143
|$6,045
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,593
|$7,882
|$9,134
|Clean
|$5,151
|$7,255
|$8,401
|Average
|$4,266
|$6,000
|$6,934
|Rough
|$3,382
|$4,746
|$5,468
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,114
|$6,590
|$7,400
|Clean
|$4,710
|$6,065
|$6,806
|Average
|$3,901
|$5,017
|$5,618
|Rough
|$3,092
|$3,968
|$4,430
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,735
|$6,444
|$7,382
|Clean
|$4,360
|$5,932
|$6,789
|Average
|$3,611
|$4,906
|$5,604
|Rough
|$2,863
|$3,880
|$4,419
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,336
|$7,644
|$8,907
|Clean
|$4,914
|$7,036
|$8,192
|Average
|$4,070
|$5,819
|$6,762
|Rough
|$3,226
|$4,603
|$5,332
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,114
|$6,916
|$7,904
|Clean
|$4,710
|$6,366
|$7,269
|Average
|$3,901
|$5,265
|$6,000
|Rough
|$3,092
|$4,164
|$4,732
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,963
|$5,551
|$6,421
|Clean
|$3,650
|$5,110
|$5,906
|Average
|$3,023
|$4,226
|$4,875
|Rough
|$2,396
|$3,343
|$3,844
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,787
|$6,966
|$8,159
|Clean
|$4,409
|$6,412
|$7,504
|Average
|$3,652
|$5,303
|$6,194
|Rough
|$2,895
|$4,195
|$4,884
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,375
|$6,149
|$7,120
|Clean
|$4,029
|$5,660
|$6,549
|Average
|$3,337
|$4,681
|$5,406
|Rough
|$2,645
|$3,703
|$4,263
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,596
|$6,528
|$7,586
|Clean
|$4,232
|$6,009
|$6,977
|Average
|$3,505
|$4,970
|$5,759
|Rough
|$2,779
|$3,931
|$4,541