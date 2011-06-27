Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Consumer Reviews
Best all around new car I've purchased
I rented the Rogue and drove it for a week while vacationing. Great handling and gas economy. Plenty of pep in the 4 cylinder model. This prompted us to add it to our list of smaller SUV's to check out. We looked at the Ford Escape but smaller overall, poor head room height and tiny GPS screen. We considered the Edge but considerably more expensive. This is our first Nissan (first top of the line model purchase) and it's only been 9 months but so far all good. I've always been a Honda and Ford fan but couldn't get excited over the CRV exterior design. Anyway still look forward to getting in my Rogue everyday and enjoying a great ride.
Rogue review
Haven’t had it long, but love this vehicle 🚗. Was able to get all of the options I wanted at the SV trim level. Saved me thousands. Also have a Murano in the family and really like the size of the Rogue.
Honda CRV vs My New Rogue
I drove a 2017 Rogue and decided to buy a 2017 Honda CRV EXNavi hated it, problems with 1.5 turbo engine gas in oil, no help from Honda. Traded it off for a 2018 Rogue SL and. This is ten times the car that the Honda was. Honda was once a good car but they are no longer the car they used to be. Stay away from any Honda with the 1.5 turbo engine.
Better than Equinox, CRV, Forester, and Rav4
I drove the Rogue, Equinox, CRV, Forester and the Rav4. The Forester, CRV and Equinox were 2019 Models, while the Rogue and Rav4 were 2018's. I rank then in that order listed, with Rogue first. It was an easy and obvious choice. The Rogue was much more comfortable to drive. The Rogue was the only one with heated seats and heated steering wheel. I chose the "affordable" models where the MSRP was no more than about 30k, but I did not drive the stripped very low end models. The Equinox I ranked number 2..it was more comfortable (except the Rogue) but lacked safety tech and features in the LT model. The Forester was very nice except that it felt like I was sitting on my carpenters nail belt full of nails. I wanted the Forester to win, but could not wait to get out of it as it was too uncomfortable. The Rav4 was "meh" and nothing special. The CRV has a "Mandantory Moonroof" in all models except the Lowest end. That is, if you want any extras, you MUST buy the CRV moonroof at a cost of around 1500 dollars. I would rather lose my money in a Casino than buy a moonroof..at least I could have fun in the Casino. So the CRV was not for consideration. The Rogue SV had everything I wanted and more: All wheel drive, safety tech features on lower end models,remote start, heated seats, "360 degree" backup camera, and even heated steering wheel! I was shocked to find out it also had NAVI and Sirius XM radio..much more than I expected, and much more than in all the other models I tried. Yes, you can get some of these things it the highest level models, but I wasnt about to spend almost 40 grand. Its far and above the best value for the money. Forester was second, as the 2019 Forester also has safety tech features even on the low end models. I dont like the car companies telling me: Ok, I value your life, provided that you pay 38k or more, if you want the lower end models, then you are on your own as far as safety. The safety of my family is too important for it to be "for sale" by the car companies, nor should it be.
Made for the Lady
Car handles, has loads of safety items, technology is tops, auto braking system, side car warning system, leather seats installed for added comfort and are beautiful. What pick up for 4 cyl. engine. Quiet transmission comfort seats and adjustments to customize. Nice key FOB for safety and pre-cooling on a hot day. Nice headlamps and tail lights. Nissan has out designed many auto makers with a luxury car for thousands less. We added the 6 year warranty due to the high end technology. The nice look, great technology, safety ratings make this a car to seriously consider.
