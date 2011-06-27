Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,005
|$16,729
|$18,689
|Clean
|$14,686
|$16,369
|$18,278
|Average
|$14,048
|$15,649
|$17,456
|Rough
|$13,409
|$14,929
|$16,633
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,786
|$16,643
|$18,755
|Clean
|$14,472
|$16,285
|$18,342
|Average
|$13,843
|$15,569
|$17,517
|Rough
|$13,214
|$14,853
|$16,691
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,386
|$17,239
|$19,347
|Clean
|$15,059
|$16,868
|$18,922
|Average
|$14,404
|$16,126
|$18,070
|Rough
|$13,750
|$15,384
|$17,219
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,211
|$20,207
|$22,477
|Clean
|$17,824
|$19,772
|$21,982
|Average
|$17,049
|$18,903
|$20,993
|Rough
|$16,274
|$18,033
|$20,004
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,188
|$15,984
|$18,027
|Clean
|$13,886
|$15,640
|$17,630
|Average
|$13,283
|$14,952
|$16,837
|Rough
|$12,679
|$14,264
|$16,044
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,465
|$20,382
|$22,563
|Clean
|$18,073
|$19,943
|$22,067
|Average
|$17,287
|$19,066
|$21,073
|Rough
|$16,501
|$18,189
|$20,080
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,524
|$18,557
|$20,869
|Clean
|$16,172
|$18,158
|$20,409
|Average
|$15,469
|$17,359
|$19,491
|Rough
|$14,766
|$16,561
|$18,573
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,253
|$21,124
|$23,253
|Clean
|$18,843
|$20,669
|$22,742
|Average
|$18,024
|$19,760
|$21,718
|Rough
|$17,205
|$18,851
|$20,695
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,601
|$17,450
|$19,555
|Clean
|$15,269
|$17,075
|$19,125
|Average
|$14,605
|$16,324
|$18,264
|Rough
|$13,941
|$15,573
|$17,403
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,424
|$19,317
|$21,471
|Clean
|$17,053
|$18,901
|$20,998
|Average
|$16,312
|$18,070
|$20,053
|Rough
|$15,571
|$17,239
|$19,108