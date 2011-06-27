Used 2009 Nissan Rogue Consumer Reviews

Rogue Scholar Rita G. , 05/09/2016 SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought a used Rogue. I zeroed in on it for a few reasons. First, I had a budget and a reliable used car is what I was looking for. The Rogue was a vehicle that I researched a few years ago. I like its versatility as an SUV. I like that it is not too big, not too small, cute looking, handles like a car, there are a few minor vibrations at higher speeds, but all in all a great deal for the vehicle. It was in terrific shape, brand new tires brand new front brakes and 7/10 on the rear brakes with the exception of some scratches that came off with your typical scratch remover and one ding with minor rust that I have a $500 quote to repair (needs body work) and I am planning on keeping it for its second 100K miles. My son uses it to go to work when home from college, but I'm finding that I'm using it when he's not home to do 70 mile round trip commutes, trips to the cape (250miles) and even weekend warrior errands. It has become my go to car when it is available and will be my husband's car during winter snow storms since his car is a RWD. We had a Nissan xterra that lasted us 200K miles so I'm feeling pretty good about its prospects for reliability. All in all a great car and a great deal. It took some getting used to the larger blind spot and the clock is an electronic clock that is starting to fade a bit, but this is a great car despite those two minor issue. I think I might need a muffler at some point in the future since the original has some rust, but again, I knew what I was getting into buying a car with 94K miles. So far, no issues at all. Update. Well I had an axel and fan replaced in August so I spent about 1600 on those repairs. Other than that the car is running good. We have about 103k miles on the car now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Fixes Ken , 10/10/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful As far as smart key and rear window problems, this helped very much for me. I could not duplicate the key problem for the dealer, but it was getting frustrating. I removed the battery in the controller and bent the 3 contacts up slightly at the folds, using a small pocket knife. It has improved 95% and contribute some to junk in my pocket. I improved my blind spots by installing small rectangular stick on mirrors to my side mirrors. I still look back when I pull out, but it does give you more visibility. I'm 6'2 and I have more leg room than most vehicles. It has rapid response in emergency conditions. For the money, a nice little ride. Report Abuse

So far, So good! xstreamclean , 02/27/2011 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I read these reviews and don't understand. Some positive some negative. We have had our Rogue for 2 yrs. currently have about 25,000 miles and it has been a very good reliable car. Never had any problems, just scheduled maintenance. We live in Utah, we have snow, mountains etc. and the AWD is awesome! So far... I highly recommend this car. If you asked me one issue i MIGHT have is the blind spots in the car. The way the back end is formed may make it difficult for a amateur driver. I personally don't mind it, just use your mirrors. Hope this helps. Report Abuse

nissan rogue failure funissan1 , 01/20/2012 40 of 44 people found this review helpful Unfortunately I cant use profanity because all that comes to mind when i think of the 2009 nissan rogue i bought my wife is a 4 letter adjective starting with the letter F. Bought the car brand new november 2009 for my wife her first new car EVER. 8 months after buying it service engine light came on car started jerking every time she tryed to excellerate. Trip 1 to service department Transmission had to be completely replace. 6 months later car had same symptoms. Trip 2 to service department #2 cylinder missfire whatever that. Computer replaced. 5 months later same symptoms Trip 3 to service department same computer replaced AGAIN. Trip 4 same symptoms out of warranty $1700 repair.??????? Report Abuse