Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Select Consumer Reviews

Angela , 07/16/2018 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had my Rogue Select for 4 years now. I have had absolutely no problems with it up until now. (only had to do routine maintenance) I only have 37K miles on it, because i live close to work and everything i need, and don't have to do much driving. At 37K, i had trouble with the car. It was shaky when idling, hesitant with acceleration, and one time when i started it up, it shook pretty bad, and then shut off. I took it to the dealership hoping it might be an issue my warranty would cover, but it did not. I had to pay $500 to have the mass airflow sensor replaced and the broken engine air filter bracket replaced. I was upset about this, as I feel something like that should not go wrong on a new-ish car with such low mileage. I also read online elsewhere that some folks have had issues with the transmission at around 60K miles or less, and they have had to replace the transmission. That really worries me, so i'm thinking of trading this car in for something more reliable. I really like my car other than that; i enjoy driving it, it's comfortable, easy to drive, and has the space i need. I'm not sure what i will be doing with this car in the near future.