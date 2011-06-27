  1. Home
Used 2015 Nissan GT-R Consumer Reviews

5.0
4 reviews
Incredible car!!

jhanover, 06/20/2014
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

So I've been wanting to buy a GTR since I first drove one back in Gran Turismo on the PS1 when I was just a teen. Lucky me, Godzilla came to the U.S. in 2008 and they thankfully haven't changed it that much over the years! So I finally got my chance to buy my brand new GTR about a week ago. It's my dream car! It is incredible, it's got incredible power, prowress and comfort. Don't be frightened by auto journalists weenies. This thing rides like a pussy cat on the prowl. Not jarring or rough. If you want a Japanese supercar, this is it.

What can I say, but Wow!

hfzeus, 11/24/2014
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is by a wide margin the best car I have ever had (or even been in). As an engineer, I am amazed at this car and what it can do. First, the downsides (which are far surpassed by it's positive qualities. It does not like to go slow (neither do I). At speeds under 30 or so, the transmission makes strange noises and the steering is a little rough. The suspension, even in comfort mode, would not allow you to to surgery in the back seat. And if you ever can temporarily give up driving this car, you better watch out for curbs. The ground clearance would make a mouse do the limbo. But that is not what this car was engineered for. It is an absolute thrill to drive.

Ninja Land Rocket

rockit_syntist, 04/19/2014
7 of 11 people found this review helpful

I can't put into words just how good it feels to drive my new 2015 GT-R Black Edition. I've been a Nissan fan since 1977 when I got a new Datsun 280Z (still have it) that has never had a single problem. Much as I love that Z car, the GT-R is from another universe. From the moment you fire it up & hear that low growl as the systems status unfold on the various display screens, you know you are about to experience more driving pleasure on four wheels than the law allows. Then with the slightest tap on the pedal every rumor you heard & every Youtube video you watched becomes reality. I considered many other 'supercars', but none were as badass cool for the price as my Super Silver GT-R.

It's A GT-R! It's All That & More

Pmellos_zvkcorp@hotmail.com, 05/16/2018
Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Don't buy the car if you're looking for gas mileage or resale value. You're buying this car for two things, looks and performance. This car gets all the hype for a reason, it can leave cars 4-5x its cost in the dust and if you're not happy with factory performance you can make it faster and more eye catching. Trust me when I tell you that coming from the owner of several American muscle cars, this car just gets me more excited every time I get behind the wheel. Once you experience it there's nothing like it out there.

