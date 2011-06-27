Estimated values
2015 Nissan GT-R Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,511
|$69,036
|$74,925
|Clean
|$61,221
|$66,583
|$72,122
|Average
|$56,640
|$61,677
|$66,517
|Rough
|$52,060
|$56,770
|$60,911
Estimated values
2015 Nissan GT-R NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$85,120
|$88,927
|$93,317
|Clean
|$82,050
|$85,767
|$89,826
|Average
|$75,912
|$79,447
|$82,845
|Rough
|$69,773
|$73,127
|$75,863
Estimated values
2015 Nissan GT-R Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,558
|$66,913
|$72,622
|Clean
|$59,339
|$64,536
|$69,905
|Average
|$54,899
|$59,780
|$64,472
|Rough
|$50,459
|$55,025
|$59,039
Estimated values
2015 Nissan GT-R Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,991
|$61,948
|$67,233
|Clean
|$54,936
|$59,747
|$64,718
|Average
|$50,826
|$55,344
|$59,688
|Rough
|$46,715
|$50,942
|$54,658