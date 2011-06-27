Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,694
|$12,642
|$14,692
|Clean
|$10,428
|$12,323
|$14,311
|Average
|$9,897
|$11,686
|$13,549
|Rough
|$9,367
|$11,049
|$12,787
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,207
|$12,241
|$14,380
|Clean
|$9,954
|$11,932
|$14,007
|Average
|$9,447
|$11,315
|$13,261
|Rough
|$8,940
|$10,698
|$12,515
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,475
|$13,560
|$15,753
|Clean
|$11,191
|$13,219
|$15,344
|Average
|$10,621
|$12,535
|$14,527
|Rough
|$10,052
|$11,851
|$13,710
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,300
|$13,426
|$15,662
|Clean
|$11,020
|$13,088
|$15,256
|Average
|$10,459
|$12,411
|$14,443
|Rough
|$9,898
|$11,734
|$13,631
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,964
|$11,811
|$13,754
|Clean
|$9,717
|$11,513
|$13,398
|Average
|$9,222
|$10,917
|$12,684
|Rough
|$8,728
|$10,322
|$11,971
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,400
|$11,157
|$13,005
|Clean
|$9,167
|$10,876
|$12,667
|Average
|$8,700
|$10,313
|$11,993
|Rough
|$8,234
|$9,751
|$11,318
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,475
|$13,560
|$15,753
|Clean
|$11,191
|$13,219
|$15,344
|Average
|$10,621
|$12,535
|$14,527
|Rough
|$10,052
|$11,851
|$13,710
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,278
|$15,643
|$18,131
|Clean
|$12,949
|$15,249
|$17,661
|Average
|$12,290
|$14,460
|$16,721
|Rough
|$11,631
|$13,671
|$15,780
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,730
|$12,721
|$14,816
|Clean
|$10,463
|$12,401
|$14,432
|Average
|$9,931
|$11,759
|$13,663
|Rough
|$9,398
|$11,118
|$12,895
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,252
|$14,414
|$16,690
|Clean
|$11,948
|$14,051
|$16,257
|Average
|$11,340
|$13,324
|$15,391
|Rough
|$10,732
|$12,598
|$14,526