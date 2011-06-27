Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Consumer Reviews

Don't listen to the "experts"! Jim D. , 03/30/2018 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I've owned several Subaru vehicles, until they got too expensive. I then moved to Kia, which was ok as well. I wanted something different this time around, so I started looking at small SUV'S. I wanted something that wasn't outrageously priced, with a good warranty, that was also reliable. I looked at Honda, Kia, and Hyundai...all great cars, but more money than I wanted to spend. So I looked at the Outlander Sport. It looks great, and from my test drive, it seemed more than capable, the engine ran great, the CVT transmission was a bit odd, but did the job, and the stated MPG wasn't all that bad either. I'm not a professional reviewer, nor am I an auto snob, I just wanted something decent that wasn't going to cost me a fortune. So I pulled the trigger, and bought my 2018 Outlander sport Limited Edition. I paid less than $20k, and got more than enough options to make me happy. I've owned it now for a week, and so far, I'm VERY happy with my decision. I'm averaging about 35mpg. The transmission is just fine, now that I've adjusted to it, and it has more than enough power to get on the freeway without worrying if I'm gonna get hit from behind. To me, the front seats are very comfortable, the instrumentation is laid out well, climate control works as it should, and cargo space is more than enough to suit my needs. I don't know about you, but I'm not gonna spend an extra $10k+ because some reviewer, who may have had the car to use for a week or less, tells me to. Pick a car, ANY car... look at the "professional" review, then look at the OWNER reviews... they rarely come close to being the same. Mitsubishi has one of the best warranties out there, with a very respectable record for repairs overall. If you're considering a small SUV, then at least LOOK at these. Something is definitely wrong when the "pros" give it a score of 6, but the owners, HUNDREDS of them, give it a 9 or better! I got a very well equipped, comfortable, decent looking car for thousands less than anyone else's Base model. All that extra cash is right where it belongs...in MY pocket. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value, nice little suv Mike , 05/17/2017 2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I've owned Toyota Corolla's the last 15 years, and after not being happy with the last one, decided to try something different. I always liked the muscular looks of this car, and test drove all it's competitors before giving it it a try. The 2.4 liter has plenty of passing power, and I get low 20's mpg, doing almost all city driving. Highway is close to 30. For under 20k, I got 4wd, push button start, tinted windows, heated seats, and 10 yr/100,00 mile warranty. *** Update. After owning this car for 2-1/2 years I traded it in. The seats are terribly uncomfortable. I took it on a 7 hour road trip and my back was killing me half way through. My phone's Bluetooth has connected with every car except this one. So no hands free. Gas mileage isn't great. The USB port didn't work, so couldn't charge my phone or play music from it. This is a good, reliable, inexpensive car, but if you're looking for a better driving experience, I would go with another brand.

Underappreciated little SUV GopinkGo , 03/05/2017 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Mitsubishis are vastly underappreciated. They are usually LOADED with features, and they are animals in the snow. I drove a 2004 Galant until it just gave out, and we bought this Outlander Sport. I adore this car. There are really amazing features, like heated seats, that are available in trims below the GT. The panoramic roof is bada**, and it rides and handles curves amazingly. Plus with rain sensing wipers, the FAST key system, it has everything and more. Bonus, because they're so unappreciated, they're also underpriced. **UPDATE** I have been driving this car for close to 7 months now. I still love this little SUV. My husband and I have hauled a ton of stuff, and the 60/40 seat split is super helpful. All in all, a wonderful car!

Glad I purchased it KG , 08/23/2017 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport brand new for 16,990.00 . I researched the hell out of it but never test drive one. Edmunds gave it poor reviews but I noticed owners have it great reviews. I test drive toyota rav4 and the new chr and then the outlander sport. I felt the outlander was way better than the toyota and the price was even better. It accelerates just fine for the small engine and the transmission seems great too. Ya it's not a Mercedes or BMW but that was not the prissy kind of vehicle I wanted. I wanted a vehicle to drive. I am not a snow flake and know how to use mirrors to back up. I have a smart phone for navigation and those items were judt an added expense on other vehicles. Bottom line us I am honestly impressed with the handling acceleration and the look . I could afford a BMW or Mercedes but am comfortable in who I am that I don't need a sub like that, the outlander is perfect for me and how I use it. 02/25/18. Still glad I bought this ride. The drive feature let's me choose front wheel drive, all wheel, or 4 wheel drive perfect for MN Winters. I was surprised on the stock tires it came with but do think an upgrade will be better. Put another 4 k miles on. Really line this vehicle. 02-25-19 Update review on my Outlander port, so I have basically had my Outlander for a year and half, I still only have 11,000 on it (have a work vehicle so I don't drive much). I still like it and am glad I purchased it. Planning on a long road trip from MN to Colorado Springs soon and have no concerns, couple of back backs, camping gear and a dog will be no problem. I have hauled some loads in the back over 400 lbs- no problems