Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Consumer Reviews
Loving this SUV!
Updated - I bought this 2002 Montero Limited with 115,000 miles on it, we are now up to 135K it was well taken care of, carfax didn't have a lot of info on it but inside the glove box there was a lot of info from the previous owner. It's quite on the freeway, it has plenty of power to merge on the freeway, viability is also really good. The seats are comfortable too, and best of all the family is happy, my wife wants to steal it from me. It did have 2 manufacture recalls, one on the headlights and one for the gas tank if the vehicle should roll over. Both fixed by the dealer, I had them check out the suspension, shocks and everything else, they said it was all original but that everything was in perfect working order. I just put new brakes, tires and hose's and drove it to Santa Fe New Mexico from Phx, it was a nice 1400 mi round trip for our family of 4. A lot of people complain about milage, and I will say it's not the best, but I'm good with it. This SUV is better than my 98" Expedition when it comes to milage and it's easy to maneuver. I'd buy it again.
200K NoProb.
Purchased my monty a year ago with 190k miles. So far no issues. although I did update some features(Bluetooth radio, kicker speakers, BF Goodrich AT TKO2 tires) this vehicle is a bit under powered but personally it has enough. I've towed vehicles, dug vehicles out of sand dunes, gone through sand , light mud, fishing. I've taken my monty in many adventures, not once have I told myself I needed another suv. She'll get you where you need to be. PERIOD.
The best SUV out there
My dad had purchased this Montero Limited in silver and it was fully loaded with all the options. He really enjoys driving this car because it was his favorite car when he did his research. For me I love this SUV. If Mitsubishi would add a V8 then the gas mileage would be much worse. But since it's a V6 you can actually add parts to the engine to make it faster. The best thing about this Montero is the moonroof it has. It's very big and stylish. You can also add stepbars to make it better looking and much easier to get in. No problems. Mitsubishi did a nice job on the Montero. But the 2003 and newer look uglier now. Also you can and I recommend install an alarm with car starter.
GREAT WEEKEND TRAIL GETTER
I love this car I have owned it a year now and no major issues just had to replaced one wheel bearing due to previous owner neglect. Will get out and go anywhere my buddys Jeep will.
Quarter million and still truckin'
I had to step up from a sedan back in '02 to handle kids. Got this and have never looked back. Seemed pricey at the time, with the full boat extra package I got, but I've never owned a vehicle in my life that's given me more value back in quality. I've burned through 5 sets of tires, more oil changes than I can count (it's now starting to take a quart every 5k or so). I've replaced bearings in the front on both sides and a muffler after 200k. I've used it hard and it keeps on trucking. I'll be crossing the 250k threshold in a month or so, God willing. I truly wish Mitsubishi was still making these. I'd get another in a heartbeat.
Related Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero info
