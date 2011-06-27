  1. Home
Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero XLS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Montero
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,687
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,687
viscous center differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,687
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,687
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,687
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,687
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,687
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,687
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,687
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,687
Front head room41.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,687
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,687
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity96.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4600 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach42 degrees
Maximum payload1300 lbs.
Angle of departure18 degrees
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height71.3 in.
Wheel base109.7 in.
Width74 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,687
Exterior Colors
  • Solano Black Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Sequoia Green Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Memphis Blue Pearl
  • Glacier White Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Cambridge Red Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Glacier White Pearl/Athens Silver Pearl
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,687
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,687
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,687
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
