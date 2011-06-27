Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,416
|$2,055
|$2,383
|Clean
|$1,279
|$1,856
|$2,157
|Average
|$1,007
|$1,459
|$1,704
|Rough
|$734
|$1,061
|$1,250
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,696
|$2,522
|$2,947
|Clean
|$1,532
|$2,278
|$2,666
|Average
|$1,206
|$1,790
|$2,106
|Rough
|$879
|$1,303
|$1,546