Vehicle overview

There will be those who lambaste the 2016 Mini Clubman, an enlarged four-door interpretation of the Mini Cooper formula, for betraying the brand's defining principle. Indeed, one can certainly ponder whether a Mini is still a Mini if it's not mini.

The 2016 Mini Cooper Clubman ditches its predecessor's quirky three-door design in favor of four conventional passenger doors.

Yet the all-new Clubman is an understandable and appealing extension of the Mini brand: It's a larger car for Mini loyalists whose vehicle needs have outgrown the standard Cooper. The Clubman is about 10 inches longer and 3 inches wider than the four-door Cooper hatchback, and has a 4-inch-longer wheelbase. It's even bigger than what used to be the "big" Mini, the Countryman. In fact, the Clubman's exterior dimensions are slightly greater than those of the Volkswagen Golf/GTI. That translates into a much larger and truly usable backseat and cargo area, along with a more comfortable, refined ride.

Thankfully, the Clubman still boasts plenty of Mini quirkiness for those loyalists who expect toggle switches, multicolor ambient lighting, cool customization options and distinctive design details. Want to order a British Racing Green Clubman with a Union Jack roof, black hood stripes, chromed mirror caps, big 18-inch wheels, a JCW styling kit and a bunch of hand-picked interior features? Mini will build that for you, no problem. The Clubman also benefits from higher interior quality and sophistication compared to its smaller siblings.

Unfortunately, those greater dimensions also include a heftier curb weight. Although this does temper the ultra-nimble Mini handling somewhat, the bigger concerns are acceleration and fuel economy. Mini fits the Clubman with the same engines as the regular Cooper; as such, the base Clubman's 134-horsepower three-cylinder is comparatively overburdened, while the 189-hp four-cylinder in the Clubman S feels less sprightly than you might expect. Fuel economy is also unremarkable for both engines, despite Mini's historical leadership in this category.

And then there's the matter of pricing. Buyers have shown a willingness to pay a premium for a Mini, but we wonder if the brand is overreaching, as the asking price can top $40,000 for a loaded S model. While the Clubman's closest rival on paper is the Volkswagen Golf/GTI, its price range stretches into territory occupied by the higher-performance Golf R and entry-level luxury sedans like the Audi A3, BMW 320i and Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. Of course, the Clubman's hatchback versatility sets it apart from those sedans, and you might find the Golf R's personality comparatively cold. But it's nonetheless unusual for a Mini to be competing against big names like these.

Overall, though, we like the new 2016 Cooper Clubman. It's a more practical and refined option for Mini loyalists who have outgrown the regular Cooper, and it's a premium, character-rich hatchback alternative for those cross-shopping outside the brand.