Estimated values
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,769
|$12,399
|$14,060
|Clean
|$10,464
|$12,035
|$13,629
|Average
|$9,852
|$11,309
|$12,766
|Rough
|$9,240
|$10,582
|$11,903
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,240
|$13,958
|$15,709
|Clean
|$11,893
|$13,549
|$15,227
|Average
|$11,198
|$12,730
|$14,263
|Rough
|$10,503
|$11,912
|$13,299