Used 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Pros
Zip, storage and compliments

R. Lauricella, 10/11/2016
S 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This is a practical car with excellent power and handling. I receive compliments often although I prefer something other than "cute". The car delivered everything I wanted when I bought it and it is fun to drive. 2017 update: I enjoyed the Mini immensely but it was time for a change so I bought a new Giulia TI. I miss my Mini already. 2018: the Giulia is still fun but probably a little big for me. Maybe there is another Mini in my future.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
