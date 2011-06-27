Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Sport 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,816
|$4,624
|$5,609
|Clean
|$2,503
|$4,120
|$5,000
|Average
|$1,877
|$3,114
|$3,781
|Rough
|$1,251
|$2,107
|$2,562
Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,371
|$3,528
|$4,161
|Clean
|$2,108
|$3,144
|$3,709
|Average
|$1,580
|$2,376
|$2,805
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,608
|$1,901