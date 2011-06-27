Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight3036 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magma Red
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Firemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oyster
  • Salsa
