Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews

Amazing Vehicle Linda J. , 03/26/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I love my Mercedes, the fact that you can go from hard top to soft top in a few easy minutes. There is room for a couple of bags in the back "seat", unlike other sports cars where you don't even have room for a purse. The ride is like sitting home in your livingroom. The gas mileage on mine is 30-32 mpg on a trip. It's an all around beautiful car. I am not an engineer, but I see no improving on perfection here. I have driven them all, I wanted to before I made an educated purchase and this was the only one standing at the end of the tests, all things considered, gas mileage, comfort, style, class. Report Abuse

Someday is Now! Retfla2 , 09/13/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have admired the Mercedes Roadster since it was a 190SL. Finally decided this was the time. I am not a sportscar person. This car is a luxury car that happens to look sporty. Perfect! Plenty of power to spare and love the handling on corners. Mercedes service has been great! Report Abuse

"The ONE" Petruhin , 09/07/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the car! this in my mind was the best car ever made by mercedez! its sporty, its luxury and well its gorgeous! the car drives great! the suspention is perfectly regulated for higway driving and city traffic! Report Abuse

LUXURY 2-SEATER: Convertible limousine geomeller , 07/12/2003 3 of 4 people found this review helpful German solid engineering at its best. This model superseeded in 1990 the classic 106, which only lacked the power top. My car is 'Sport' version, It seems bulky, in spite of its modest dimensions. It is more of a luxury convertible 2 seater limousine then a nimble sports car. Seats are better then most American cars. Everything works with monotonous regularity - it is not an exciting car to drive, but to be seen in! Report Abuse