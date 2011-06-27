Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,389
|$8,006
|$9,451
|Clean
|$4,797
|$7,144
|$8,432
|Average
|$3,613
|$5,420
|$6,395
|Rough
|$2,428
|$3,697
|$4,358
2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,443
|$15,515
|$18,312
|Clean
|$9,296
|$13,845
|$16,338
|Average
|$7,001
|$10,504
|$12,391
|Rough
|$4,706
|$7,164
|$8,444