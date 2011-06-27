Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,471
|$28,377
|$31,843
|Clean
|$21,634
|$26,159
|$29,342
|Average
|$17,960
|$21,723
|$24,339
|Rough
|$14,286
|$17,287
|$19,337
|Outstanding
|$15,183
|$19,359
|$22,301
|Clean
|$13,995
|$17,846
|$20,550
|Average
|$11,618
|$14,820
|$17,046
|Rough
|$9,242
|$11,794
|$13,543