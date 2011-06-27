  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
  4. Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2011 CL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$113,150
See CL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$113,150
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$113,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/547.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$113,150
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower429 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$113,150
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$113,150
Premium 2 Packageyes
Sport Package Plus Oneyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$113,150
600 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$113,150
remote trunk releaseyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$113,150
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$113,150
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
SPLITVIEWyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$113,150
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$113,150
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room36.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$113,150
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$113,150
19" Multispoke Wheelsyes
20" 10-Spoke Wheelsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$113,150
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4650 lbs.
Gross weight5633 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length200.6 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$113,150
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Monarch Blue Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige/Black, premium leather
  • Cashmere/Savanna, premium leather
  • Ash/Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$113,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/45R18 96Y tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$113,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$113,150
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See CL-Class Inventory

Related Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles