Used 1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews
Best truck avail in the world
I've owned over 10 Mazda b series trucks ranging from 87-93. I am a master mechanic and know all vehicles very well. These are the best trucks that are avail in the United States. Very tough, simple and run forever with very little maintenance. The only ones to possibly stay away from would be the 87&88 b2600 trucks that have a Mitsubishi sourced engine, that was somewhat problematic in comparison to Mazda built engines. The 4x4 trucks are totally unstoppable. They are tall and light, and go through everything, but being top heavy they are easy to roll. I rolled my 4x4 and flipped it back on all wheels, let it sit for 30 min, then drove away, just a bent fender. They are tough!
Excellent Stock 4x4
I have owned this truck for a little over a year and so far I am completely satisfied. I did a lot of research on compact 4x4's before buying and after weighing all the pros and cons of each contender, the B2600i came out on top. Easy to work on, good power for a four banger, good price, great styling, tons of space, nice and convenient cockpit, and excellent reliability/dependability. If you are looking to do heavy modifications, look somewhere else, there's not much of an aftermarket for these guys. But if you are looking for a top notch stock 4x4 this is for you.
Best vehicle I've ever owned
I bought this truck new in 1991. It now has 233K miles, and until this year, was all original. Other than standard wear (tires, brakes, etc), nothing had been repaired or replaced. It drives great, has been super reliable, and even with 2WD, has been great in off-road type conditions. The manual transmission has been awesome. She's slowing down a bit but still, by far, the best vehicle I've ever owned in the past 30 years. I seriously doubt the Ford Mazdas will even come close.
Mazda
I am a sixteen year old driver, who bought this car for 4000 dollars. It came with a canopy, which is why it cost a little more, it started with 121000 miles on it and now i am pushing 200000 and it is still running the same as when i bought it, there is only one minor thing that i can complain about and that is the clutch is now starting to give, and it is an expensive replacement, but seeing as how i learned how to drive a stick in this truck, i brought it upon myself, it is the most reliable car in the family and it gets me where i need to go. I highly reccomend it.
It wouldn't die!
People I know used to call this truck "The Tank." It started up every time without fail. It could maintain higher than highway speeds for extended periods of time, even after 100K miles on it. I am certain that I could have driven it another 200K without any major problems. It was extremely fun to drive, and highly reliable. Despite being a truck, it handled very well. Most amazing was its demise. I was doing something I shouldn't have been doing, and ended up rolling the thing down a ravine and then into a tree. Despite all the damage, the thing could still start up in the salvage yard a few days later! Even in death, it lived up to it's nickname!
