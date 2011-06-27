  1. Home
Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$42,931 - $52,013
Good from far, far from good.

Ghalib Wardak, 03/16/2016
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

Don't get me wrong, it is a fantastic vehicle, a true head turner. Engine sounds, driving, control fantastic. Acceleration: can be improved. Major disappointment: electronics. No kidding, my Prius has much better technology in terms of sound, stereo, blue tooth connectivity, etc. I honestly feel the GTS technology is at least 10 years behind time. At 120+ K price....I want everything....just a fantastic drive is not enough. Had I known how crippling the electronics are, I would have opted against GTS. Thank god for iPhone.

