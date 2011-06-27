Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2014 GranTurismo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$126,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.1/476.7 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower454 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque384 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
front head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Full Interior Carbon Package +$6,840
Alcantara Pack +$1,950
Chrome Pack +$1,800
In-Car Entertainment
11 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
remote trunk releaseyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Interior Options
TitanTex Sills +$770
Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish/Black Leather +$1,175
Exterior Full Carbon Package +$8,100
Poltrona Frau Dual Interior Color +$7,900
Steering Wheel and Gear Knob in Colored Leather +$425
Carpet Piping Color +$100
Dashboard and Rear Shelf in Colored Leather +$1,350
Poltrona Frau Drilled Leather for Central Seat Areas +$925
Carpet Color (Special Range) +$475
Seat Backrest in Carbon Fiber +$4,860
High Gloss Colored Interior Trim +$2,500
Alcantara Headliner +$1,750
Poltrona Frau Leather/Drilled Alcantara Upholstery +$450
Matching Color Seat Backrest Cover +$980
Stitching Color for Alcantara Seat Areas +$1,190
Steering Wheel in Alcantara and Colored Leather +$950
Steering Wheel in Black Leather/Alcantara +$680
Steering Wheel in Wood Trim and Colored Leather +$1,600
Steering Wheel in Wood Trim and Gear Knob in Black Leather +$1,365
Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish/Colored Leather w/Colored Gear Area +$1,410
MC Design Aluminum Driving Pedals +$625
Stitching Color On Request +$450
Trident Logo Stitched on Head Restraints +$625
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Neptune Design 20" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels +$1,050
20" Silver Painted Neptune Design Wheelsyes
20" Birdcage Design Wheelsyes
20" Grigio Mercury Trident Design Wheels +$800
20" Grigio Mercury Neptune Design Wheels +$800
Underdoor Sills (Side Skirts) in Black Look +$770
20" Silver Painted Trident Design Wheelsyes
Brake Calipers Yellow +$800
Brake Calipers in Titanium +$800
20" Grigio Mercury Birdcage Design Wheels +$800
Special Matt Finish Paint +$20,500
Car Cover +$860
Brake Calipers in Anodized Matt Red +$860
Brake Calipers in Silver +$800
Brake Calipers in Black +$800
Brake Calipers in Polished Aluminum +$1,950
Bianco Fuji Pearlescent Paint +$10,800
Special Paint Color +$2,900
Brake Calipers in Blue +$800
Brake Calipers in Anodized Matt Blue +$860
Astro Design 20" Shiny Anthracite Grey Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
Bianco Birdcage Pearlescent Paint +$10,800
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
EPA interior volume92.0 cu.ft.
Front track62.4 in.
Height53.3 in.
Length194.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Rosso Trionfale
  • Blu Sofisticato Metallic
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Bianco Fuji
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Rosso Mondiale
  • Nero
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Bianco Birdcage
Interior Colors
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Grigio Chrono, premium leather
  • Blu Profondita, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Bianco Pregiato, premium leather
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Pearl Beige, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
