Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for Sale Near Me

Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey

Auto Holding 46 has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Maserati GranTurismo Convertible convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Maserati GranTurismo Convertible More information about the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible: The GranTurismo is Maserati's high-performance grand-touring sport coupe, featuring a strong Ferrari designed V8 engine and 2+2 seating. Compared to other grand-touring coupes like the Jaguar XK, BMW M6 or even the Audi R8, the GranTurismo features Italian design with an unmistakable expressiveness and flair--and an unmistakable engine sound--that simply isn't found many German grand-tourers. The GranTurismo models also have great opportunity for personalization. This model sets itself apart with customization options, ride comfort, styling and details, and Strong, sweet-sounding Ferrari-derived V8

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM45MMA4E0092620

Stock: M46092620

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-14-2019