Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 19,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$53,999$7,526 Below Market
SPORTS TREND - Sherman Oaks / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA9F0149501
Stock: 8303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,213 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$58,000$8,975 Below Market
Maserati of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport. 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Rosso Trionfale Metallic 2015 Maserati KBB Fair Market Range High: $62,153 GranTurismo Sport 13/20 City/Highway MPG RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8Odometer is 3036 miles below market average!Reviews: * The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA7F0129179
Stock: F0129179P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 24,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$54,995$6,358 Below Market
I-Deal Auto Sales - Maryville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6F0150296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$79,900
J & J Auto Sales - Troy / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA9F0146548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Maserati GranTurismo as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Blue exterior paint and Tan interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 11610 miles below market average!O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA7F0148597
Stock: 2665UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 41,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$59,995
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Red 2D ConvertibleReviews:* The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryHere at Maserati of Wilmington Pike, we try to make the purchase process as easy and hassle free as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA7F0129571
Stock: F0129571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 35,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$55,990
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Radio: Maserati Multimedia System w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Traction control. 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Nero Carbonio Metallic Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8Recent Arrival!Join The Circle.Reviews: * The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA2F0155463
Stock: PME3521B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 22,230 miles
$66,800
Chicago Motor Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6F0141629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,401 milesFive Star Dealer
$51,999
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA3G0184627
Stock: C303674A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 23,170 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$67,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA9G0168650
Stock: m46168650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-25-2019
- 41,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$45,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
Auto Holding 46 has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Maserati GranTurismo Convertible convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Maserati GranTurismo Convertible More information about the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible: The GranTurismo is Maserati's high-performance grand-touring sport coupe, featuring a strong Ferrari designed V8 engine and 2+2 seating. Compared to other grand-touring coupes like the Jaguar XK, BMW M6 or even the Audi R8, the GranTurismo features Italian design with an unmistakable expressiveness and flair--and an unmistakable engine sound--that simply isn't found many German grand-tourers. The GranTurismo models also have great opportunity for personalization. This model sets itself apart with customization options, ride comfort, styling and details, and Strong, sweet-sounding Ferrari-derived V8 *** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! *** CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA! 200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS! WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT: ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS. OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE! VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COM CALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT! All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA4E0092620
Stock: M46092620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2019
- 7,740 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$81,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA8G0170342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$63,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA9E0124655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$82,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA7G0185642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,799
FIAT of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Check out this 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible . Its Automatic transmission and Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L/286 engine will keep you going. This Maserati GranTurismo Convertible comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tires: P245/35ZR20 Fr & P285/35ZR20 Rr Pirelli -inc: P-Zero Rosso, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Surroundstage Regular Amplifier, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, and Spare Tire Mobility Kit. Test drive this vehicle at Galeana Fiat, 14401 South Tamiami Trail, fort myers, FL 33912.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMAXG0173209
Stock: PA061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 17,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$81,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6G0173207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$65,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA3E0114595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,156 miles
$59,142
Southwest INFINITI - Houston / Texas
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA5G0163185
Stock: G0163185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
