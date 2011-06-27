  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo
  4. Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 GranTurismo
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all GranTurismos for sale
List Price
$45,995
Used GranTurismo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The best care we have ever owned!

Charlie Hawkins, 03/26/2016
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

We love this car more than anything we have owned yet and that includes the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Range Rover HSE, Mercedes s550 and BMW 7 series. First of all, the thing is just drop dead gorgeous. We bought ours in White with the Pearl Beige leather interior with the black dash and accents. The car has plenty of horsepower (454 hp) and lots and lots of torque. The sound of this engine is like nothing else we have heard from other manufacturers. Throaty and sensual, loud but still classy. You can keep the sound lower if you stay out of SPORT mode (which opens electronic baffles in the exhaust, adjusts suspension, for speed and cornering (adjusts shock and other components), changes the electronic mapping for the ZF transmission shift points and advances ECU) mapping a kin to putting a "chip" in the ECU. pretty cool! Dou you know what I would have been willing to pay for that if it was an option? Lots of money. Luckily its standard. The cars handling is great, its heavier than the 911 but much more predictable on the edge because the engine is in the front. This Maserati allows us to take our kids (middle school and high school) with us at any time because there is plenty of room in the back seats. Small to medium sized adults are fine too. The front seats automatically (+ electronically) slide forward to create a comfortable in/out process for a two door, four passenger car. The trunk is not optimal for a Costco run, that's what a bigger car or truck is for anyway. In my opinion, this car is a sports car with eye-popping good looks that provides the luxury ride when needed and its a back road eating exotic when desired. We loaned it to our friend for a couple of days and when she brought it back, she said "the only way I can describe this car is that its like great sex! , I have to buy one". Btw, we have not had a single problem with the car in the 2 years we owned it. Its been to the dealer once for a scheduled maintenance.

Safety
Performance
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Have owned them all and LOVE the Mas G-T

Rob, 11/09/2017
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have always purchased cars as a true car and driving enthusiast vs. any status considerations. After my BMW phase (Z4, 7-series, X5) came my MBz phase (ML, CLS, E, S) and then my Porsche Phase (Panamera, 911, Cayenne, Macan) and then the Jag phase. The 911 and Panamera are great cars but the 911 is not a touring car and has no real backseat or cargo room (just had to have one once) and the Panamera's overall styling, especially the side view, didn't hold my interest. The Jag F-Type V8 was very good overall and I enjoyed this car more than the others, especially the exhaust sound, power and overall styling. However, with consideration to drive comfort, power, sound and overall styling, the Maserati GranTurismo is my favorite so far. State of the art technology is not my primary reason for buying a car of this nature, as long as it has the basic requirements such as parking sensors, navigation, etc. and the Maserati G-T does, excepting a rear view camera and blind spot detection which I truly miss in this car. The car feels much heavier than the others but provides a truly comfortable ride and it is a beautiful car. In ICE mode, I recently got 25-26 mpg on a 100 mile highway trip which was a pleasant surprise. Have not had the car long enough to assess maintenance or reliability (bought it used as second owner), but I am expecting huge eventual costs for tires, brakes, etc.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GranTurismos for sale

Related Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles