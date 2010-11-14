Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid
Pros & Cons
- Class-leading fuel economy
- competitive price
- spacious and deluxe cabin
- above-average handling
- useful Sync system.
- Not enough differentiation from Ford Fusion Hybrid
- lacks the premium feel of luxury competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is the top choice for shoppers in search of an entry-level luxury hybrid sedan. But the Ford Fusion Hybrid makes a lot of sense, too.
Vehicle overview
If you want a hybrid sedan and you're shopping in the entry-level luxury segment, the bad news is that with only two models available, you don't exactly have a wealth of choices. The good news is that one of these choices is a real standout. Launched this year, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is the one to beat in its segment thanks to its winning blend of luxury and practicality.
Like its humbler relative, the 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid, the MKZ Hybrid owes its green cred to the combination of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor drive powered by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Total output is 191 horsepower, which is good for a relatively speedy 0-60-mph time of about 8.7 seconds. As with other full hybrids, the MKZ Hybrid has regenerative braking and an engine auto-stop feature and can travel for short periods at speed in all-electric drive.
Thanks to this technology, the MKZ Hybrid delivers class-leading fuel efficiency. With EPA-estimated fuel economy of 41 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 39 mpg combined, it's more frugal than the Lexus HS 250h, which manages a less stellar 35 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 35 mpg combined. Another selling point is the MKZ Hybrid's value-oriented price. Unlike some other manufacturers, Lincoln doesn't charge a premium for its hybrid technology. The MKZ Hybrid costs the same as the gas-powered MKZ (though it's important to note that the gas-powered model comes standard with a more powerful V6 engine) and is a couple grand less expensive than the competing 2011 Lexus 250h. Additionally, relative to the HS 250h, the MKZ Hybrid offers more engaging handling and a roomier, more luxurious-looking cabin.
Quite frankly, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is largely appealing because of its fuel economy and its inherent lack of competition. However, it should be noted that the Ford Fusion Hybrid is essentially the same car -- albeit without a Lincoln badge and a few more fancy features. As with the non-hybrid MKZ, the higher price doesn't really seem worth it -- even if it is cheaper than a Lexus. If a luxury brand is a must, though, the MKZ Hybrid is indeed a titan in its admittedly small segment.
Lincoln MKZ Hybrid models
The 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is a five-passenger hybrid sedan. The Base trim is the only one offered, but shoppers will find it to be quite well-appointed. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated side mirrors (auto-dimming on the driver side), rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats with memory functions, the Sync multimedia integration system and a nine-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.
The lustily named Rapid Spec 201A package adds a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system, a blind-spot warning system, a rearview camera and a voice-activated hard-drive-based navigation system with digital music storage and Sirius Travel Link (includes real-time traffic and weather information). The Rapid Spec 202A package includes all the amenities in the 201A package and adds a sunroof, adaptive headlights, rain-sensing wipers and chrome-clad wheels.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Lincoln's MKZ Hybrid is motivated by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 156 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque, along with an electric motor that helps increase total power output to 191 hp. Power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). EPA estimates place fuel economy at 41 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 39 mpg combined.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, blind-spot mirrors, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. Also standard is MyKey, which can be used to limit functions like top speed for teen drivers. The options list includes a blind-spot warning system and rearview camera.
Driving
Whether cruising down surface streets or getting up to speed on highways, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid feels relatively peppy and energetic. The car offers a more engaging driving experience than most other hybrid sedans; the steering is tighter and more controlled and the action of the brake pedal is more linear thanks to a superior blending of regenerative and conventional brake systems. Ride quality -- while firmer than that of past Lincolns -- tends to be on the gentle side, favoring comfort over sportiness.
Interior
Inside, the MKZ Hybrid is pleasantly spacious for both front and rear passengers. The front seats, in particular, are plush and nicely contoured. The cabin looks upscale, but the old-school, somewhat blocky aesthetic might be a turn-off for those with a preference for fluid, more modern-looking design cues. Also, the interior materials aren't much better than what you'll find in the Fusion Hybrid and certainly not up to Lexus standards.
The Sync system works great, though, integrating audio and Bluetooth functions with voice-recognition technology to provide easy hands-free operation of cell phones and portable MP3 players. The MKZ Hybrid gets its own gauge cluster, dubbed SmartGauge, featuring a pair of color display screens flanking a traditional speedometer. There's a wealth of information displayed and the graphics are pleasant and modern.
Because of the battery pack, trunk capacity is down to roughly 12 cubic feet of space.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the MKZ Hybrid
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- road noise
- acceleration
- ride quality
- handling & steering
- warranty
- infotainment system
- comfort
- maintenance & parts
- electrical system
- wheels & tires
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
I had a Lexus LS430 and a VW Jetta TDI and I decided to have the best of both worlds by combining luxury and efficiency. The MKZ Hybrid was what I kept coming back to, but I was not too keen on the "senior" stigma with Lincolns. I bit the bullet in 9/10 and ordered an MKZ Hybrid in Bordeaux Reserve with the Cashmere Executive Package and Ultimate Package. I LOVE this car and have no regrets. Lincoln may not command the snob appeal of other brands, but I am satisfied to be one of the first owners of a Lincoln Hybrid. As a pioneer (younger Lincoln owner) I hope to be a part of Lincoln's renaissance. This car is great on many levels and the Lincoln Touch/Sync is amazing.
I purchased mine about 3 weeks ago. I purchased it under the X-Plan. In addition, the dealer was able to find other incentives. MSPR was at 42K, I got mine for 34K. Very nicely equipped. I'm 6' and have plenty of legroom and with the adjustable seats, headroom is not an issue. I drive about 70% highway and 30% city. Am currently averaging 41.4 mpg on this tank. Have not gotten anything under 40 mpg. The car is very eye appealing and for that price, why get the sister car Ford Fusion? Even still, you can get one w/out the nav package for 34K. If you ask me 6K for the luxurious amenities is a no brainer. Great car, very satisfied with my purchase. Highly recommend.
Been driving it for two weeks now and just totally love it. Average of 37.4 MPG for driving both highway and city. The legrooms for both front and rear are bigger than my previous Jaguar S Type sedan. Only cons will be the trunk. Since that's where the battery is stored, you actually lose some storage space there. But overall, it's a very nice car to drive.
I turned in a 2008 CTS-4 w/ the 'hotter' engine, and enjoy the MKZ more so, albeit for different reasons. The vehicle is solidly built, w/ no glitches. The THX sound system is the equal to the CTS Bose, and the Bluetooth phone quality is outstanding. The Nav is also very nicely done. It is a very quiet ride, not too soft with reasonably good handling; I find it to be very responsive and stable in almost all conditions. I replaced the stock tires with Blizzak WS70's for MI winter driving, and the improved traction over the 'low rolling friction' stock tires is noticable and welcomed. I managed 43.0 mpg in to work this am; 31.5 highway trip @ 75 mph w/ winter tires.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|41 city / 36 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|N/A
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|3 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
FAQ
Is the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid a good car?
Is the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,645.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,645
What are the different models of Lincoln MKZ Hybrid?
More about the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid
Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Overview
The Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 MKZ Hybrid 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 MKZ Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 MKZ Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid?
Which 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2011 MKZ Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 84575 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid.
Can't find a new 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln MKZ Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,782.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,812.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
Related Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles