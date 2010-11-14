Vehicle overview

If you want a hybrid sedan and you're shopping in the entry-level luxury segment, the bad news is that with only two models available, you don't exactly have a wealth of choices. The good news is that one of these choices is a real standout. Launched this year, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is the one to beat in its segment thanks to its winning blend of luxury and practicality.

Like its humbler relative, the 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid, the MKZ Hybrid owes its green cred to the combination of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor drive powered by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Total output is 191 horsepower, which is good for a relatively speedy 0-60-mph time of about 8.7 seconds. As with other full hybrids, the MKZ Hybrid has regenerative braking and an engine auto-stop feature and can travel for short periods at speed in all-electric drive.

Thanks to this technology, the MKZ Hybrid delivers class-leading fuel efficiency. With EPA-estimated fuel economy of 41 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 39 mpg combined, it's more frugal than the Lexus HS 250h, which manages a less stellar 35 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 35 mpg combined. Another selling point is the MKZ Hybrid's value-oriented price. Unlike some other manufacturers, Lincoln doesn't charge a premium for its hybrid technology. The MKZ Hybrid costs the same as the gas-powered MKZ (though it's important to note that the gas-powered model comes standard with a more powerful V6 engine) and is a couple grand less expensive than the competing 2011 Lexus 250h. Additionally, relative to the HS 250h, the MKZ Hybrid offers more engaging handling and a roomier, more luxurious-looking cabin.

Quite frankly, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is largely appealing because of its fuel economy and its inherent lack of competition. However, it should be noted that the Ford Fusion Hybrid is essentially the same car -- albeit without a Lincoln badge and a few more fancy features. As with the non-hybrid MKZ, the higher price doesn't really seem worth it -- even if it is cheaper than a Lexus. If a luxury brand is a must, though, the MKZ Hybrid is indeed a titan in its admittedly small segment.