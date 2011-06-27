  1. Home
Used 2012 Lincoln MKX Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Equipment Group 102Ayes
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Class II Trailer Towing Prep Packageyes
Wood Packageyes
Limited Edition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment System by Invisionyes
All Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
Voice Activated Navigation System w/THX IIyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4236 lbs.
Gross weight5145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Maximum payload909 lbs.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cinnamon Metallic
  • Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Champagne Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black/Bronze Metallic, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black/Canyon, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P245/60R18 102H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
