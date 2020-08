Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona

Clean CARFAX. White 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Alloy wheels, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control. The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK 350

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCGG5GB3CF734884

Stock: MZ1002A

Certified Pre-Owned: No