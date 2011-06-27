Estimated values
2012 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,238
|$10,436
|$12,172
|Clean
|$7,855
|$9,941
|$11,568
|Average
|$7,090
|$8,952
|$10,359
|Rough
|$6,325
|$7,963
|$9,150
Estimated values
2012 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,847
|$10,986
|$12,679
|Clean
|$8,436
|$10,466
|$12,050
|Average
|$7,614
|$9,424
|$10,790
|Rough
|$6,792
|$8,383
|$9,531