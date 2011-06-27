2017 Lincoln Continental Review
Pros & Cons
- Very attractive starting price for a large luxury sedan
- Lengthy list of standard and available features
- Several powerful engine choices, including a 400-horsepower V6
- Can't match the competition when it comes to overall performance
- Some interior elements don't look the part of a high-end luxury sedan
Which Continental does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The last time a new Lincoln Continental graced dealership lots, the large sedan was equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission and a CD player was an optional upgrade over a cassette deck. To misquote Dylan, the times, they have a-changed. The 2017 Lincoln Continental is a completely different beast, with no fewer than three engines available (each matched to a six-speed automatic) and the latest smartphone tech such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
But the new Continental isn't just about showing up its 15-year-old predecessor; it's about bringing something unique to the luxury full-size sedan segment: value. Rivals including the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series have long ruled this class, although they cost more than double the Continental's starting price. Even budget-conscious newcomers such as the Kia K900 and Genesis G90 are more expensive than the Lincoln. So this new Lincoln provides a tremendous value, even if you get a fully loaded version with all the bells and whistles. If you're in the market for a roomy sedan with a handsome interior that looks like $100,000 (and doesn't cost it), the 2017 Lincoln Continental is certainly worth a look.
What's it like to live with?
The Edmunds editorial team purchased and lived with a 2017 Lincoln Continental for a year, logging just over 14,000 miles. We were unanimous in our praise for the powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged engine but had mixed opinions about the 30-way adjustable front seats. Unfortunately, the build quality and sometimes poor levels of fit and finish were difficult to ignore. To learn more about our time with the Lincoln Continental, check out our long-term Continental test for all the details, good and bad.
2017 Lincoln Continental models
The 2017 Lincoln Continental is a large sedan that offers a lot of the same technology and luxury features you'd get from a high-end car such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7 Series, but at a much lower price. It all starts with the well-equipped Premier model, followed closely by the Select, which adds a ton of features for a modest price bump. It also opens the gates to several feature packages not available on the Premier. The Reserve includes more goodies, followed by the exclusive Black Label, which costs considerably more but grants access to Lincoln's Black Label concierge program.
The base Premier trim is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 (305 horsepower, 280 pound-feet) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Its standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, remote engine start, power-folding and heated mirrors with integrated blind-spot sections and puddle lamps, adjustable dampers, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming driver mirror, chrome exterior trim, active grille shutters, interior ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power-adjustable and heated front seats, a power-adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and rear air vents. Entertainment features include an 8-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 infotainment system, Bluetooth, and a 10-speaker audio system with two USB ports and satellite radio.
Stepping up to the Select trim adds 19-inch wheels, soft-close doors, power-folding exterior mirrors, hands-free trunk opening, illuminated sill plates, leather upholstery, wood accents on the steering wheel, two rear charge-only USB ports and a 110-volt household-style outlet. Choosing the Select also opens the door to the optional twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 380 lb-ft).
The 2.7-liter engine is standard on the Reserve, as are 24-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, navigation, a rear power sunshade, and an embedded modem that allows users to control various aspects of their Continental via the Lincoln Way smartphone app.
The range-topping Black Label takes the Continental over the top with 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, simulated-suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable rear seats, and a 19-speaker Revel Ultima sound system with a CD player and HD radio. It's available in three distinct palettes (Rhapsody, Chalet and Thoroughbred), each of which modify the Continental's exterior and interior color schemes and trim. It also allows access to Lincoln's Black Label member privileges.
For those who want as much power as the Continental has to offer, the Reserve and Black Label offer an optional twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 (400 hp, 400 lb-ft). Summer performance tires are available with this engine.
There are several options packages that add extra features to the Continental. The Climate package (Select, Reserve and Black Label) adds automatic high beams, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. The Technology package (Select with 2.7-liter engine, Reserve and Black Label) includes a 360-degree parking camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, an automated parking system, lane keeping assist with mitigation, and a pre-collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking. The Rear Seat package (Reserve and Black Label) includes a 40/20/40-split rear seat with reclining, heated and ventilated outboard seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment, inflatable rear outboard seat belts, a panoramic sunroof and rear-side sunshades. The Reserve's Luxury package includes the LED headlights and Revel sound system.
Some features are available as individual options depending on trim, including 20-inch wheels, the sunroof, the Revel sound system and 30-way-adjustable seats with a massaging function.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lincoln Continental.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Continental models:
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert if an object is detected in close proximity to the front or rear bumper.
- Active Park Assist
- Sensors can detect an open parallel or perpendicular parking space and automatically guide the Continental into it.
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Automatically applies the brakes if a forward collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is deemed imminent.
