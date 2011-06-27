  1. Home
2017 Lincoln Continental Review

Pros & Cons

  • Very attractive starting price for a large luxury sedan
  • Lengthy list of standard and available features
  • Several powerful engine choices, including a 400-horsepower V6
  • Can't match the competition when it comes to overall performance
  • Some interior elements don't look the part of a high-end luxury sedan
Lincoln Continental for Sale
Which Continental does Edmunds recommend?

The trim we recommend depends on which engine you want. We think the Select is appropriate for Lincoln buyers who don't prioritize performance. It doesn't cost much more than the Premier and includes real leather seating, a hands-free trunk opener (handy if you're carrying groceries) and extra USB ports for passengers in the back. If you like your big luxury sedan with some pep in its step, the Reserve is a worthy upgrade. The Climate package adds little to the bottom line, and rear occupants will appreciate the toasty seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The last time a new Lincoln Continental graced dealership lots, the large sedan was equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission and a CD player was an optional upgrade over a cassette deck. To misquote Dylan, the times, they have a-changed. The 2017 Lincoln Continental is a completely different beast, with no fewer than three engines available (each matched to a six-speed automatic) and the latest smartphone tech such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

But the new Continental isn't just about showing up its 15-year-old predecessor; it's about bringing something unique to the luxury full-size sedan segment: value. Rivals including the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series have long ruled this class, although they cost more than double the Continental's starting price. Even budget-conscious newcomers such as the Kia K900 and Genesis G90 are more expensive than the Lincoln. So this new Lincoln provides a tremendous value, even if you get a fully loaded version with all the bells and whistles. If you're in the market for a roomy sedan with a handsome interior that looks like $100,000 (and doesn't cost it), the 2017 Lincoln Continental is certainly worth a look.

What's it like to live with?

The Edmunds editorial team purchased and lived with a 2017 Lincoln Continental for a year, logging just over 14,000 miles. We were unanimous in our praise for the powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged engine but had mixed opinions about the 30-way adjustable front seats. Unfortunately, the build quality and sometimes poor levels of fit and finish were difficult to ignore. To learn more about our time with the Lincoln Continental, check out our long-term Continental test for all the details, good and bad.

2017 Lincoln Continental models

The 2017 Lincoln Continental is a large sedan that offers a lot of the same technology and luxury features you'd get from a high-end car such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7 Series, but at a much lower price. It all starts with the well-equipped Premier model, followed closely by the Select, which adds a ton of features for a modest price bump. It also opens the gates to several feature packages not available on the Premier. The Reserve includes more goodies, followed by the exclusive Black Label, which costs considerably more but grants access to Lincoln's Black Label concierge program.

The base Premier trim is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 (305 horsepower, 280 pound-feet) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Its standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, remote engine start, power-folding and heated mirrors with integrated blind-spot sections and puddle lamps, adjustable dampers, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming driver mirror, chrome exterior trim, active grille shutters, interior ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power-adjustable and heated front seats, a power-adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and rear air vents. Entertainment features include an 8-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 infotainment system, Bluetooth, and a 10-speaker audio system with two USB ports and satellite radio.

Stepping up to the Select trim adds 19-inch wheels, soft-close doors, power-folding exterior mirrors, hands-free trunk opening, illuminated sill plates, leather upholstery, wood accents on the steering wheel, two rear charge-only USB ports and a 110-volt household-style outlet. Choosing the Select also opens the door to the optional twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 380 lb-ft).

The 2.7-liter engine is standard on the Reserve, as are 24-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, navigation, a rear power sunshade, and an embedded modem that allows users to control various aspects of their Continental via the Lincoln Way smartphone app.

The range-topping Black Label takes the Continental over the top with 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, simulated-suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable rear seats, and a 19-speaker Revel Ultima sound system with a CD player and HD radio. It's available in three distinct palettes (Rhapsody, Chalet and Thoroughbred), each of which modify the Continental's exterior and interior color schemes and trim. It also allows access to Lincoln's Black Label member privileges.

For those who want as much power as the Continental has to offer, the Reserve and Black Label offer an optional twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 (400 hp, 400 lb-ft). Summer performance tires are available with this engine.

There are several options packages that add extra features to the Continental. The Climate package (Select, Reserve and Black Label) adds automatic high beams, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. The Technology package (Select with 2.7-liter engine, Reserve and Black Label) includes a 360-degree parking camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, an automated parking system, lane keeping assist with mitigation, and a pre-collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking. The Rear Seat package (Reserve and Black Label) includes a 40/20/40-split rear seat with reclining, heated and ventilated outboard seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment, inflatable rear outboard seat belts, a panoramic sunroof and rear-side sunshades. The Reserve's Luxury package includes the LED headlights and Revel sound system.

Some features are available as individual options depending on trim, including 20-inch wheels, the sunroof, the Revel sound system and 30-way-adjustable seats with a massaging function.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet tested any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Expect a ride quality that's well controlled yet supple and forgiving. Lincoln's rep for floaty land yachts is a thing of the past. Yet unlike Cadillac, Lincoln is not trying to outdo the Germans when it comes to performance, so the Continental won't have ultra-quick steering and sticky tires.

Acceleration

Given its substantial size, the Continental will likely have modest acceleration with either of the standard engines. The optional 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 is rated at 400 horsepower, however, so it should be capable of delivering impressive performance off the line.

Comfort

The big Continental should excel here. It has a spacious cabin, optional 30-way-adjustable front seats and plenty of room in back. Add in a suspension designed for minimal cabin intrusion and engines designed to work in the background, and you have all the ingredients for a very comfortable sedan.

Interior

A clean design and top-quality materials give the Continental's cabin a refined look and feel. It's not on the same level as the interiors of some European luxury sedans, but at its price point it's well appointed and comfortable.

Utility

Storage space up front is plentiful and easy to access. The trunk isn't likely to have as much room as Continentals of the past, but it should be on the large side for a sedan in its class.

Technology

The Continental uses the same Sync 3 technology interface as other Ford products. It's a much-improved system that is now easy to use and compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A high-end audio system is also available, along with adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lincoln Continental.

5(73%)
4(8%)
3(10%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.4
45 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The continental is so nice, I bought one.
DC,11/08/2016
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
UPDATE: May 8, 2018. I still love the car and it continues to be trouble free. By far the most comfortable car for long drives. Powerful, excellent fuel economy (24.8 mixed driving. I could get better mileage, but the engine is fun to rev.). The car is fast, quiet, extremely comfortable and fun to drive. I highly recommend driving one before you buy any other luxury car. I bet you will be impressed. Over my lifetime I have owned many more expensive German cars but this is the nicest car I have owned to date. UPDATE: November 8, 2017. The car continues to be flawless. I enjoy driving it and it continues to be a luxurious, comfortable, capable and quiet ride. The gas mileage continues to get better, despite my tendency to enjoy the feel the torque of the turbocharged engine on acceleration. I would change nothing on the car. If I did not own this one, I would go out and buy one today. The nicest car I have ever owned. I have not been back to the dealership for any issues. I soon will go to the dealer and receive my free oil change service. ORIGINAL REVIEW: I continue to marvel at the comfort, quietness and performance of this car. It is so comfortable, smooth and quiet that now my other four cars seem noisy and rough. I just love the perfect position seats. I had been looking for a luxury sedan for about a year. I test drove almost every model of every luxury brand and finally decided on the Lincoln Continental. I bought the Reserve model with the 2.7 liter twin turbo engine (380 lbs. of torque) and the perfect position seats (Extra cost, but worth every penny). The Continental is a really high quality, fast, quiet and comfortable car. It is perfect for long trips, where you can enjoy the extremely quiet cabin and amazingly comfortable seats. I tried every seat on the market and the heated and cooled Lincoln Continental Perfect Position seats are the best available anywhere. I have owned seven Mercedes S- class, several Cadillacs and Lincolns. This Continental is by far the nicest of them all. The quality of the leather and wood is outstanding as is the fit and finish of the entire car. The safety and convenience features of the car are wonderful. Lincoln has invested a lot of time and money to design the new Continental and it shows. Lincoln also has put a lot of money into their dealerships and I was pleased with how helpful the dealership and sales staff were. I spent a lot of time driving every model to find the one I liked best and they were most accommodating. I like the fact the Continental has six year power train warranty and a four year, 50,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty. When the car needs an oil change or service, the dealer will pick up the car at my home, perform the service, wash the car and return it to my home. There is no fee for this service. The car also comes with lifetime roadside assistance. If needed, Lincoln will provide a loaner car. This gives me assurance Lincoln has confidence in this vehicle and backs it with a very good warranty. There is one more thing I like about my Continental. It is built in the USA by American workers. If you are looking for a really nice, comfortable and well made luxury car, you should try the Lincoln Continental.
Amazing beautiful car!
BJR,02/12/2017
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Currently have less than 1,000 miles on the car and couldn't be happier with it. Initially got lousy gas mileage the first week but the dealer assured me it would get better and was stunned to get 32.6 mpg driving down I95. Usually runs about 20 to 24 mpg around town which I am pleased with. The car is extremely comfortable riding and people fight over who will sit in the front seat to get massaged. Still trying to figure out all the gadgets and functions. Love that people stop and walk around the car and always comment on it. I have the white gold color and it is stunning. Did 6 months of research on about 10 different cars, luxury, sporty, muscle cars, etc. and am very pleased with our choice. Update: I have now had the Lincoln Continental for 8 months and have almost 6,000 miles on it. I love, love, love this car! It is so comfortable, responsive and luxurious. There are no adverse comments that I can think of and I continue to have people fight over who will sit in the front seat to be spoiled by the massaging seats! Still getting great gas mileage, 32-36 mpg on the highway and 24-28 around town. It is very difficult to sit in a regular car after being in this one. I recently used a valet service for 5 days and every day who ever was parking the car commented on what a beautiful car and how they hadn't seen anything like it. My 4 grandchildren ages 6-10 always want to show their friends the car and they all have said they want to get a car like this when they are older.
Surpising Improvement
JRBoca,12/22/2016
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
My fourth Lincoln in the past 10 years and first impressions are very positive albeit limited miles on the car so far. Of the two MKX's and the MKZ hybrid I owned prior to this car, the new Continental is a winner. The fit and finish inside and out are of the level of a higher priced vehicle. I also own a 2015 SL 550 which I used as a benchmark. I've got the 2.7L which I find to be quick and smooth for it's size and a little noisy on takeoff. The updated Sync 3 system is solid compared to the previous ones I've owned. All still much better than what I've got in my MB. I've got the perfect position seats and they're pretty perfect. These seats make this car and a must if you're considering buying one. I got the standard radio which is disappointing for the overall price of the car. I'll switch out the speakers with better aftermarket as a workaround. I would have bought the Revel radio if they had one. After I log a few thousand more miles, I'll update this review. Here's my update on the car. Still love this car and its overall performance. My only issue today is the entry/exit mode where the steering wheel move up and away works sometimes and other times not and the dealer can't fix it. Just had an airbag recall that was easily fixed. The pick-up and delivery services works well and a nice feature. Gas mileage is excellent for a big powerful car. It still has the showroom look, feel and smell. I've done a couple of 4 hour plus trips and the comfort is the best I've experienced. One of my Mercedes friends and I had a trip and he was impressed. Updat - had the car a year and still impressed. My only issue is the in/out feature as is works sometimes and not others and the dealer can’t seem to fix it. This is more of a aggravation than anything else.
Great Car
Carlos,10/18/2016
Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I just got the car from my dealer. First of all the Dealer experience was above the expected service. They delivered the car to me in a pristine conditions. Fit and Finish is great, the seats are out of this world, I had a Mercedes E350 and the comfort and ambience this Continental has is way above the Mercedes. The power of the engine and the way it is delivered to the 4 wheels. It's feel in a category above. The only thing I would criticize is the fuel economy, if you get to happy with the engine revs then the fuel economy goes down...sad because the engine is a silky machinery that calls to be pressed.
See all 45 reviews of the 2017 Lincoln Continental
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Lincoln Continental features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Continental models:

Front and Rear Park Assist
Sounds an alert if an object is detected in close proximity to the front or rear bumper.
Active Park Assist
Sensors can detect an open parallel or perpendicular parking space and automatically guide the Continental into it.
Pre-Collision Assist
Automatically applies the brakes if a forward collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is deemed imminent.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Lincoln Continental

Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Overview

The Used 2017 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Premiere 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lincoln Continental?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lincoln Continental trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve is priced between $27,888 and$39,939 with odometer readings between 18206 and43754 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Select is priced between $27,750 and$33,995 with odometer readings between 9376 and40490 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere is priced between $24,990 and$26,459 with odometer readings between 33347 and39763 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Black Label is priced between $37,214 and$38,999 with odometer readings between 30747 and34742 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Lincoln Continentals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lincoln Continental for sale near. There are currently 23 used and CPO 2017 Continentals listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,990 and mileage as low as 9376 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Lincoln Continental.

Can't find a used 2017 Lincoln Continentals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Continental for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,661.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,324.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Continental for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,012.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,673.

