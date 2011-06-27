1990 Lincoln Continental Review
Other years
1990 Highlights
A serious-looking aerodynamic grille appears on the nose of the Continental and new taillamps illuminate the rear.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Isoview,05/27/2002
My opinion of the 1990 Lincoln Continental, based on my own sordid experience, would be: It has been one of the worst cars ever from a reliability/maintainability/mechanical standpoint. I have had to replaced almost every major system. The only major component that has not failed is the forward portion of the transmission. The plastic interior molding flakes silver chips constantly and has for years. The sun roof leaks, the engine cuts off for unknown reasons during the spring and summer, the A/C/Heater is stuck permanently on "on", etc.,
lvnv7777,09/25/2002
Everything has been replaced somethings 2 times! NO confidence in Lincoln Motor Co.
kristopher,01/10/2008
I have been more than happy with my car.. to the point that although I have had no major repair needed the entire time I've owned it, I would not hesitate to have those repairs done.. this has been one of the best cars I've owned..
marycab82,05/14/2002
Fun to own and drive, replacement parts for it are "cheaply" available very good road car!!
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
