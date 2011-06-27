  1. Home
1990 Lincoln Continental Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A serious-looking aerodynamic grille appears on the nose of the Continental and new taillamps illuminate the rear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Lincoln Continental.

5(10%)
4(40%)
3(40%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
3.5
10 reviews
See all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my hunk of junk......
Isoview,05/27/2002
My opinion of the 1990 Lincoln Continental, based on my own sordid experience, would be: It has been one of the worst cars ever from a reliability/maintainability/mechanical standpoint. I have had to replaced almost every major system. The only major component that has not failed is the forward portion of the transmission. The plastic interior molding flakes silver chips constantly and has for years. The sun roof leaks, the engine cuts off for unknown reasons during the spring and summer, the A/C/Heater is stuck permanently on "on", etc.,
Lincoln Lemon
lvnv7777,09/25/2002
Everything has been replaced somethings 2 times! NO confidence in Lincoln Motor Co.
A real owner of a 1990 continental
kristopher,01/10/2008
I have been more than happy with my car.. to the point that although I have had no major repair needed the entire time I've owned it, I would not hesitate to have those repairs done.. this has been one of the best cars I've owned..
90 Lincoln California
marycab82,05/14/2002
Fun to own and drive, replacement parts for it are "cheaply" available very good road car!!
See all 10 reviews of the 1990 Lincoln Continental
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Lincoln Continental features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Lincoln Continental

Used 1990 Lincoln Continental Overview

The Used 1990 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and Signature 4dr Sedan.

