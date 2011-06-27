  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Continental
  4. Used 2001 Lincoln Continental
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2001 Lincoln Continental Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of useable features and options, attractive styling, powerful V8 engine.
  • Large size hurts maneuverability, unsupportive seats, minimal interior storage, lack of refinement.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Lincoln Continental for Sale
2018
2017
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,382 - $3,044
Used Continental for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Continental is gone after 2002, evidently because it fails to define American Luxury. We think it's the epitome of American Luxury, but we're writers, not marketers.

Vehicle overview

If you are looking for an alternative to Cadillac, then this is your car.

The only front-wheel-drive car in Lincoln's lineup, it's equipped with a 4.6-liter V8 that makes 275 horsepower at 5,750 rpm and 275 foot-pounds of torque at 4,750 rpm. In both size and output, this V8 is very similar to the V8 in Cadillac's big car lineup, though it lacks the marketing push that Cadillac gives its Northstar engine.

A fully independent suspension comes standard on all Continentals. The rear suspension has a load-leveling feature that automatically maintains ride height regardless of passengers or additional cargo. Additionally, Lincoln offers an optional Driver Select System that includes an adjustable shock damping system. It can be set for plush, normal or firm ride control. The Driver Select System also comes with a memory system that allows two separate drivers to adjust seat and exterior mirror settings to their individual tastes.

On the road, the Continental gives a comfortable and stable ride, which is what you should expect out of a large front-drive luxury car. Power from the V8 is more than enough for passing and general highway cruising.

Inside, the Continental's cabin is quiet. Control layout is logical, though the overall ambience is somewhat bland. Storage space is lacking, and the cupholders are not adjustable.

In terms of upgrades, there's an Alpine audio system and Alpine six-disc CD changer for audiophiles, a luxury package with upgraded interior and exterior trim pieces, and a personal security package with a low tire-pressure warning system and run-flat tires. For the ultimate in secure travel, a RESCU package is available with Lincoln's Remote Emergency Satellite Cellular Unit to call for assistance and transmit the vehicle's location via a global positioning satellite (GPS) network.

The Continental's exterior remains unchanged for the 2001 model year. The wide front grille is retained, as are the dual exhaust outlets and the swoopy hood line. This gives the Lincoln a .32 coefficient of drag which, as luxury sedans go, is fairly slippery. If you really want to set yourself apart from other Continentals, the optional six-spoke chrome wheels can add to the car's classic look.

For 2001, all Lincoln models will receive complimentary maintenance. This program covers all routine maintenance -- from oil changes to wipers to shocks -- for the first three years or 36,000 miles. In addition, the basic Lincoln warranty of four years/50,000 miles remains in place.

Until the LS debuted last year, the Continental used to be Lincoln's smallest offering. It is now mid-pack, sandwiched between the LS and the larger Town Car. Though still a competent and attractive package, the Continental has lost some identity and still faces tough competition from Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz.

2001 Highlights

The Continental remains relatively unchanged for 2001. A universal garage door opener is standard, and the individual bucket seat option (five-passenger) now requires the Driver's Select System. Two new exterior colors have been added. Like all Lincoln products, the Continental now has complimentary maintenance at no additional charge for the first 3 years/36,000 miles in service.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Lincoln Continental.

5(91%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I Have Ever Driven
gittingjr,09/13/2010
I currently drive a 2001 Lincoln Continental, and I plan to own the car until it dies. It is such a reliable vehicle that also has a great level of performance. Despite the fact that it is a Lincoln, I compare it to a Cadillac because the Cadillacs were always known for their performance while Lincolns were known mostly for their comfort level. This is a great vehicle for people of all ages, but unlike its counterpart Town Car, the Continental appeals a lot more to a younger man like me due to its torque and smaller size. Discontinuing this model was one of the worst mistakes Ford ever made. The car got better as the years went on. Imagine what a 2010 Lincoln Continental would look like.
2001 Lincoln Continental
superjohn,04/09/2005
very nice car a true top of the line American Sedan. Lots of power and its smooth. The 275hp v8 is nice prem fuel is recommended but with the knock sensors on every cylinder its not needed 87 octane is fine. I went with the goodyear tires. and a K&N air filter I am getting 21mpg.
One of the Last Continentals
Joe McLeod,10/31/2003
Bought it used with 19k on it. A wonderful car. Got some cracks about driving an "old man's" car, but I don't care. Just hit the pedal and leave those people behind. 32V8 really puts out thrust. Absolutely no flaws, rattles, anything. I will be in this car for a long, long time.
Golden Girl's Lincoln
Golden Continental,02/07/2008
When my husband purchased this care for me, I was surprised, I put the car on the highway the same day...I was impressed about the performance and gas mileage, it handled the road very well. When my husband is driving, I feel like I'm sitting in the living room, not to mention I'm five eleven (Head room a plus). Our kids enjoy the space in the back seat and the pull down cup console. Just unbelivable. I thought it was a granny car, but I soon found out...This is the car for me. My husband is searching for one for himself.
See all 23 reviews of the 2001 Lincoln Continental
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2001 Lincoln Continental features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Lincoln Continental

Used 2001 Lincoln Continental Overview

The Used 2001 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Lincoln Continental?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Lincoln Continentals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Lincoln Continental for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Lincoln Continental.

Can't find a used 2001 Lincoln Continentals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Continental for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,300.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,963.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Continental for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,583.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,355.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Lincoln Continental?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Continental lease specials

Related Used 2001 Lincoln Continental info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles