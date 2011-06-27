1993 Lincoln Continental Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$933 - $2,004
1993 Highlights
Bucket seats are available this year with a handy center console. The Signature series gets remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels and the Comfort and Convenience Group added to its standard features list. Both models receive adjustable seatbelt anchor points.
Freddy,05/31/2002
Overall a very comfortable car with better then expected fuel usage, but mechanically unreliable. Air suspension system not as comfortable as expected and repair costs way out of line.
Jay,05/12/2010
Bought this used with 140+ thousand miles and it runs like a top. Air ride is great, all electronics work and paint is in great shape. I wanted a FWD vehicle to get around in during the winter, and this is perfect! I can fit both kids, the wife, and lots more. So glad I bought the boat.
johnpatrick,07/23/2002
I love this car, it's a little heavy, but a perfect highway cruiser. I read Freddy's review and I haven't had too much trouble mechanically, it's just important to do regular maintenance with an older car.
ripped off by FMC,09/17/2002
Engine is total trash. Replaced at 68000 miles with remanufactured engine. FMC extremely difficult to work with. The reman. engine died after 40000 miles. Transmission now shot too. Estimated repair costs @$6000.
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
