  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Continental
  4. Used 1993 Lincoln Continental
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1993 Lincoln Continental Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Lincoln Continental for Sale
2018
2017
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$933 - $2,004
Used Continental for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Bucket seats are available this year with a handy center console. The Signature series gets remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels and the Comfort and Convenience Group added to its standard features list. Both models receive adjustable seatbelt anchor points.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Lincoln Continental.

5(45%)
4(11%)
3(33%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
3.9
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Repair Nightmare
Freddy,05/31/2002
Overall a very comfortable car with better then expected fuel usage, but mechanically unreliable. Air suspension system not as comfortable as expected and repair costs way out of line.
Love the big boat!
Jay,05/12/2010
Bought this used with 140+ thousand miles and it runs like a top. Air ride is great, all electronics work and paint is in great shape. I wanted a FWD vehicle to get around in during the winter, and this is perfect! I can fit both kids, the wife, and lots more. So glad I bought the boat.
pretty funky
johnpatrick,07/23/2002
I love this car, it's a little heavy, but a perfect highway cruiser. I read Freddy's review and I haven't had too much trouble mechanically, it's just important to do regular maintenance with an older car.
DO NOT BUY ONE OF THESE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ripped off by FMC,09/17/2002
Engine is total trash. Replaced at 68000 miles with remanufactured engine. FMC extremely difficult to work with. The reman. engine died after 40000 miles. Transmission now shot too. Estimated repair costs @$6000.
See all 9 reviews of the 1993 Lincoln Continental
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1993 Lincoln Continental features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1993 Lincoln Continental

Used 1993 Lincoln Continental Overview

The Used 1993 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include Signature 4dr Sedan, and Executive 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Lincoln Continental?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Lincoln Continentals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Lincoln Continental for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Lincoln Continental.

Can't find a used 1993 Lincoln Continentals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Continental for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,611.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,542.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Continental for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,550.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,379.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Lincoln Continental?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Continental lease specials

Related Used 1993 Lincoln Continental info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles