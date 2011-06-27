1992 Lincoln Continental Review
Other years
1992 Highlights
The passenger airbag is revived this year and two trim-levels are available, the Signature and the Executive. Several optional safety features debut this year, such as an electrochromatic rearview mirror and a remote keyless entry system with a panic button.
Most helpful consumer reviews
BW,02/27/2003
Nice car when it is running. I have replaced air shock and air pump, head gasket, air conditioning, and brake booster.
northdave,04/17/2003
1992 Lincoln Continental purchased used october 1992. Engine went bad day after purchase(63000 miles). New used engine replaced by seller had 47000 miles on it 12/12 warrenty. Transmission went bad 2 months after purchase. Rebuilt and on the way home engine started knocking it now has burnt valve. If you purchase a lincoln from this year have deep pockets.
vahala,06/29/2004
This car has been a lemon from the day I purchased it! New airconditioner, new heads, new air shocks, new hood shocks, and the list goes on and on! I would never buy another Lincoln!
tryanother,08/12/2003
Anything that could go wrong did go wrong. From transmission to suspension. Three alternators, two starters, A/C system, all four door locks, window switches, cassette player. If you want to throw away money then this car is for you.
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
