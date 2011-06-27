  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
1992 Lincoln Continental Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The passenger airbag is revived this year and two trim-levels are available, the Signature and the Executive. Several optional safety features debut this year, such as an electrochromatic rearview mirror and a remote keyless entry system with a panic button.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Lincoln Continental.

5(18%)
4(27%)
3(37%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
3.5
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Expensive to keep.
BW,02/27/2003
Nice car when it is running. I have replaced air shock and air pump, head gasket, air conditioning, and brake booster.
Headache to own
northdave,04/17/2003
1992 Lincoln Continental purchased used october 1992. Engine went bad day after purchase(63000 miles). New used engine replaced by seller had 47000 miles on it 12/12 warrenty. Transmission went bad 2 months after purchase. Rebuilt and on the way home engine started knocking it now has burnt valve. If you purchase a lincoln from this year have deep pockets.
Lemon
vahala,06/29/2004
This car has been a lemon from the day I purchased it! New airconditioner, new heads, new air shocks, new hood shocks, and the list goes on and on! I would never buy another Lincoln!
Money Pit
tryanother,08/12/2003
Anything that could go wrong did go wrong. From transmission to suspension. Three alternators, two starters, A/C system, all four door locks, window switches, cassette player. If you want to throw away money then this car is for you.
See all 11 reviews of the 1992 Lincoln Continental
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Lincoln Continental features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 Lincoln Continental

Used 1992 Lincoln Continental Overview

The Used 1992 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include Executive 4dr Sedan, and Signature 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Lincoln Continental?

Which used 1992 Lincoln Continentals are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1992 Lincoln Continentals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Continental for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,498.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,458.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Continental for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,745.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,413.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Lincoln Continental?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

