  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Continental
  4. Used 1995 Lincoln Continental
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1995 Lincoln Continental Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Lincoln Continental for Sale
2018
2017
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$707 - $1,518
Used Continental for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

An all-new Continental is released with a DOHC V8. A new suspension system that adjusts the shock absorbers to the prevailing driving conditions debuts, as does a memory seat system that will retain the seating preferences for two people. The new Continental has swoopier styling which is geared toward attracting a more youthful audience.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Lincoln Continental.

5(42%)
4(42%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.2
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loyal Ford owner
James Osment,09/04/2008
I bought this car from my father who owned it for 10 years. He bought it from the original owner! It has been a fun car to drive and it is an excellent car for the open road when going on a trip!
OLD SUPERCAR - ALMOST GREAT!
carnut67,05/09/2016
4dr Sedan
This Continental was designed as a BMW/Mercedes/Cadillac killer and ALMOST does the job.... VERY rare transverse-mounted V8 front-drive. Wicked-fast 4.6L DOHC motor, had selectable air-suspension before standard spring conversion... Had great paint with pearl, large, roomy and safe sedan. Nice premium leather interior. Bought car with 15k miles, now disabled with 210k miles. Sort-of difficult to repair, and parts are getting hard-to-find. Lincoln had a WINNER here, but attempted-to hybridize this car (in later years from a 7-year run 1995-2002) to a "fogey-mobile", and failure was the end result. Heavy ride, quiet, and reasonably economical. Had to have transmission rebuilt at 190K, had hard 1-2 shifts from factory..... This car lives in hallowed company, with the likes of "forever" lasting Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis, only it's a front-driver.
Solid vehicle
Wpgman,03/03/2003
have have no mecanical problems- bought the car off a two year lease and it still looks great. Starting to get some rust spots under rear door.
NIce Car
dads88,09/10/2005
Bought this car from a friends father for under 3K with 39K on it. Car is loaded with JBL, chrome wheels, sunroof etc. Replaced the air suspension with a coventional mcpherson strut and coils all around for $900.00. Get aboout 22mpg average and 26+ on th highway. Very comfortable. Have been running on mid grade gas with no problem. Replaced all fluids and hoses and only necessary repair was to combination directional switch.
See all 19 reviews of the 1995 Lincoln Continental
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 1995 Lincoln Continental features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1995 Lincoln Continental

Used 1995 Lincoln Continental Overview

The Used 1995 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Lincoln Continental?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Lincoln Continentals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Lincoln Continental for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Lincoln Continental.

Can't find a used 1995 Lincoln Continentals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Continental for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,424.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,173.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Continental for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,750.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,113.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Lincoln Continental?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Continental lease specials

Related Used 1995 Lincoln Continental info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles