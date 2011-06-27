1995 Lincoln Continental Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
An all-new Continental is released with a DOHC V8. A new suspension system that adjusts the shock absorbers to the prevailing driving conditions debuts, as does a memory seat system that will retain the seating preferences for two people. The new Continental has swoopier styling which is geared toward attracting a more youthful audience.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Lincoln Continental.
Most helpful consumer reviews
James Osment,09/04/2008
I bought this car from my father who owned it for 10 years. He bought it from the original owner! It has been a fun car to drive and it is an excellent car for the open road when going on a trip!
carnut67,05/09/2016
4dr Sedan
This Continental was designed as a BMW/Mercedes/Cadillac killer and ALMOST does the job.... VERY rare transverse-mounted V8 front-drive. Wicked-fast 4.6L DOHC motor, had selectable air-suspension before standard spring conversion... Had great paint with pearl, large, roomy and safe sedan. Nice premium leather interior. Bought car with 15k miles, now disabled with 210k miles. Sort-of difficult to repair, and parts are getting hard-to-find. Lincoln had a WINNER here, but attempted-to hybridize this car (in later years from a 7-year run 1995-2002) to a "fogey-mobile", and failure was the end result. Heavy ride, quiet, and reasonably economical. Had to have transmission rebuilt at 190K, had hard 1-2 shifts from factory..... This car lives in hallowed company, with the likes of "forever" lasting Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis, only it's a front-driver.
Wpgman,03/03/2003
have have no mecanical problems- bought the car off a two year lease and it still looks great. Starting to get some rust spots under rear door.
dads88,09/10/2005
Bought this car from a friends father for under 3K with 39K on it. Car is loaded with JBL, chrome wheels, sunroof etc. Replaced the air suspension with a coventional mcpherson strut and coils all around for $900.00. Get aboout 22mpg average and 26+ on th highway. Very comfortable. Have been running on mid grade gas with no problem. Replaced all fluids and hoses and only necessary repair was to combination directional switch.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5750 rpm
