2020 Lincoln Continental Review

Just saying the words "Lincoln Continental" summons a certain elegance that harkens back to the glory days of the luxury brand. And from a distance, the new sedan that carries that torch appears to do its predecessors justice, with graceful looks and the subtle flair to turn heads along any fashion district. The problem is that the Continental can't match modern trendsetters when it comes to build quality. And even at a price that places it among affordable luxury sedans, competitors from Cadillac and Genesis offer a more complete package. A handful of minor updates for 2020 don't go far enough to keep the Continental current in a segment that is rapidly improving. The latest model year offers refreshed exterior colors and new optional packages that include helpful features such as soft-close doors and a 19-speaker audio system. Otherwise, the Continental returns with its three available engines — a 3.7-liter V6, a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 and a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 — that offer muscle but not much panache. The seats are comfortable and the rear legroom is impressive. Overall, the Continental is a likable enough sedan, but there is little about it that suggests its predecessors were once among the most desired vehicles on the planet. What's it like to live with the Continental? The Edmunds editorial team purchased and lived with a Lincoln Continental for a year, logging just over 14,000 miles. We were unanimous in our praise for the powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged engine but had mixed opinions about the 30-way adjustable front seats and build quality. Note that while we tested a 2017 model, our observations still largely apply to the 2020 Continental as well. To learn more, check out our long-term Continental test for all the details, good and bad.

Our verdict 7.2 / 10

The Lincoln Continental has style that lives up to its heralded past. But a lack of refinement and overall value hinder the sedan in a crowded luxury segment. The materials and build quality, even in the higher-priced trims, are no competition for other entries in this space. Two twin-turbocharged V6 engines offer some excitement, but the Continental never feels comfortable in its own skin.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Lincoln Continental presents an enjoyable luxury driving experience, particularly at low speeds. A variable steering system makes maneuverability in parking lots a breeze, which is helpful for such a large car. Braking performance is strong, and the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 pulls hard off the line.



The sedan begins to show cracks when it's driven with excitement. The steering is vague and inconsistent at speed, and the transmission sometimes shifts with a clunk. The all-wheel-drive system, standard with the 3.0-liter engine, does help liven up the Continental's handling a bit. Still, this is a car best driven on a slow and steady cruise.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

In interior comfort, the Continental is on par with its class, although it does stand out in a few key areas. Very little noise from the V6 engine makes it into the cabin, contributing to a premium feel. Our fully loaded tester had a heated steering wheel and comfortable heated, cooled and massaging front seats. Automatic climate controls in the rear were also appreciated.



The suspension, however, hinders its luxury credentials. Comfort mode smooths over road imperfections, but the sedan sends a noticeable chatter into the cabin in any suspension setting. This lack of refinement is the car's biggest flaw when it comes to ride quality. Other luxury sedans simply do a better job.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Drivers and passengers will find a lot to like about the Continental's cabin. Compared to other luxury sedans, the car has a much more upright seating position, which we found comfortable. And the audio and climate button layout is well within reach. If that's not your style, the seats and steering wheel are highly configurable. The front row feels a bit tight due to the extreme legroom offered in the rear.



But again, the Continental stumbles when it comes to the little things. The large doors lend the Lincoln a stylish profile, but they make it difficult to enter and exit in tight spaces. And the interior door handles are difficult to find, and the locking swipe pad on the exterior door handles frequently ignores your touch.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Sync infotainment system with navigation is a welcome standard feature on the Reserve and Black Label trims. It's easy to use and can understand voice controls, although some commands could be made more clear. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard on all trims and works well. USB ports are positioned both front and rear.



The premium audio systems that come with higher trims deliver high-quality sound, especially at low volumes. Turn the stereo up near its max and the sound gets harsh. And while the navigation system is simple enough to get you to your destination, it's not as advanced as competing models.

How’s the storage? 7.5

Perhaps another casualty of the Continental's smooth profile and roomy rear seat, the sedan's awkward trunk space hinders its overall storage capability. A low liftover height makes it easier to load heavy objects, but otherwise the space is short and small. The width and depth are good, but overall the Continental struggles to carry much in its trunk.



Up front, there is a spacious center console and plenty of other storage options, but some are too tight to hold large phones or tablets. Child seat anchor points are a strong point, with clearly marked anchors that are easy to access. Large rear-facing car seats are no problem thanks to the excessive back-row space.

How economical is it? 7.0

During our time with the Continental, we averaged 16.4 mpg, which is short of the EPA-estimated 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway). It's definitely capable of more efficiency on the highway, but it falls well short in city driving unless you're judicious with the accelerator pedal.

Is it a good value? 6.5

The Continental makes a reasonable case for itself in the base and even Reserve trims. But as the price rises, you become more aware of some drawbacks such as the mediocre quality of some interior materials. Our test car also had some unevenly fitted body panels — that's not something you want to see on a luxury sedan.

Wildcard 6.0

There is not a whole lot of excitement to be had in the Continental. It's meant to be driven with a soft foot on the accelerator, a soft touch on the steering wheel and plenty of room to come to a soft stop. Anything else is expecting too much. The Continental gets by on its looks and its long list of features that, at first glance, seems to match the competition. But the execution is lacking. Many luxury sedans deliver a truly premium experience with thrills or impressive value in the process. For Lincoln, that's a mountain too high.

Which Continental does Edmunds recommend?

Take a look at the Continental Reserve, which comes standard with the 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. It also offers an optional 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with some extra oomph. The price difference over the base Continental trim is justified by 24-way power leather seats, a 360-degree camera and a power-shade moonroof.

Lincoln Continental models

Lincoln offers the Continental in three trims: base, Reserve and Black Label. The Continental offers three engine choices, and all-wheel drive is available with each one. The sedan also presents a wide variety of equipment packages to add.