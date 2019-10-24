2020 Lincoln Continental
What’s new
- Various new option packages
- Part of the 10th Continental generation introduced in 2017
Pros & Cons
- Exceptional rear-seat legroom
- Strong optional V6 engine with capable all-wheel-drive system
- Cabin stays quiet at highway speeds
- Interior and build quality are a bit inferior to luxury rivals
- Value factor is lacking
- Occasional rough and disruptive shifts from the automatic transmission
2020 Lincoln Continental Review
Just saying the words "Lincoln Continental" summons a certain elegance that harkens back to the glory days of the luxury brand. And from a distance, the new sedan that carries that torch appears to do its predecessors justice, with graceful looks and the subtle flair to turn heads along any fashion district.
The problem is that the Continental can't match modern trendsetters when it comes to build quality. And even at a price that places it among affordable luxury sedans, competitors from Cadillac and Genesis offer a more complete package. A handful of minor updates for 2020 don't go far enough to keep the Continental current in a segment that is rapidly improving.
The latest model year offers refreshed exterior colors and new optional packages that include helpful features such as soft-close doors and a 19-speaker audio system. Otherwise, the Continental returns with its three available engines — a 3.7-liter V6, a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 and a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 — that offer muscle but not much panache. The seats are comfortable and the rear legroom is impressive. Overall, the Continental is a likable enough sedan, but there is little about it that suggests its predecessors were once among the most desired vehicles on the planet.
What's it like to live with the Continental?
The Edmunds editorial team purchased and lived with a Lincoln Continental for a year, logging just over 14,000 miles. We were unanimous in our praise for the powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged engine but had mixed opinions about the 30-way adjustable front seats and build quality. Note that while we tested a 2017 model, our observations still largely apply to the 2020 Continental as well. To learn more, check out our long-term Continental test for all the details, good and bad.
Our verdict7.2 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
The sedan begins to show cracks when it's driven with excitement. The steering is vague and inconsistent at speed, and the transmission sometimes shifts with a clunk. The all-wheel-drive system, standard with the 3.0-liter engine, does help liven up the Continental's handling a bit. Still, this is a car best driven on a slow and steady cruise.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The suspension, however, hinders its luxury credentials. Comfort mode smooths over road imperfections, but the sedan sends a noticeable chatter into the cabin in any suspension setting. This lack of refinement is the car's biggest flaw when it comes to ride quality. Other luxury sedans simply do a better job.
How’s the interior?7.5
But again, the Continental stumbles when it comes to the little things. The large doors lend the Lincoln a stylish profile, but they make it difficult to enter and exit in tight spaces. And the interior door handles are difficult to find, and the locking swipe pad on the exterior door handles frequently ignores your touch.
How’s the tech?8.0
The premium audio systems that come with higher trims deliver high-quality sound, especially at low volumes. Turn the stereo up near its max and the sound gets harsh. And while the navigation system is simple enough to get you to your destination, it's not as advanced as competing models.
How’s the storage?7.5
Up front, there is a spacious center console and plenty of other storage options, but some are too tight to hold large phones or tablets. Child seat anchor points are a strong point, with clearly marked anchors that are easy to access. Large rear-facing car seats are no problem thanks to the excessive back-row space.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?6.5
Wildcard6.0
Which Continental does Edmunds recommend?
Lincoln Continental models
Lincoln offers the Continental in three trims: base, Reserve and Black Label. The Continental offers three engine choices, and all-wheel drive is available with each one. The sedan also presents a wide variety of equipment packages to add.
First up is the Continental base, an entry-level luxury sedan that comes with some luxurious amenities such as 10-way power-adjustable seats, interior wood trim and 18-inch aluminum wheels. The standard engine is a 3.7-liter V6 (305 hp, 280 lb-ft) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Safety equipment is a strong point thanks to Lincoln's Co-Pilot360, a comprehensive suite that includes pre-collision assist, lane keeping assist, and blind-spot detection with cross-traffic alert. The Sync 3 infotainment system is also a welcome addition.
Stepping up to the Continental Reserve brings substantial features to the table. First is a different standard engine, a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (335 hp, 380 lb-ft) and an optional twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 (400 hp, 400 lb-ft). The wheels increase from 18-inch to 19-inch designs, the audio system expands from 10 speakers to 13, and the power seats adjust up to 24 ways. Small luxury touches abound, from a heated steering wheel to illuminated doorsill plates.
At the top of the model line, the Continental Black Label adds a small number of premium features and a few that leave us scratching our heads. It is available with either of the twin-turbocharged engines, but for some reason, the 2.7-liter V6 in this trim only comes with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive requires the 3.0-liter V6. The suede-like material generally found in sports cars comes on the floor mats of all places.
Sponsored cars related to the Continental
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lincoln Continental.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- value
- spaciousness
- brakes
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- sound system
- seats
- dashboard
- warranty
- wheels & tires
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
Not much has changed from the 2017 Continental Reserve Twin Turbo V6 I purchased new in 2016. It has been trouble free, comfortable, quiet, fast, and fun to drive. It is the best long distance cruiser I have ever owned and I have owned many high end German and Japanese cars. The car is silent and smooth and handles like a dream. I would buy a 2020, but I like the 2017 so well I will keep it for awhile longer. The car has been trouble free and has been back to the dealer only for oil changes and tire rotations. I love the classic styling and understated elegance of the car. It quietly says "Quality and Style" without hitting you in the face with extreme styling. The "Perfect Position" seats are the best in any car. On a trip, the seat and back massage function makes long days in the car pass pleasantly. If you are looking for a high quality car that is a pleasure to drive, I recommend taking one or a test drive. Consumers Review gave the Continental its highest rating, ahead of all comparable German and Japanese cars.
As a kid I always wanted to own a Lincoln Continental. I bought mine at age 70 in December of 2017 and got the absolute top of the line. The black label 3.0 in Ultimate Croma Copper Elite with the Race Horse Thyme Interior. Every option was included and I never had an auto that has brought so many compliments on it's looks. The 3.0 engine offers effortless power that can get you out of anything driving the interstates. The all wheel drive does it's job in the north country and mountains. If you can't comfortable in these seats stay home. The only thing missing the heads up display that wasn't available until 2018. You can understand why the Chinese like this car because of the spacious back seat that is really like a limo with the back seat package. The revel radio is truly worth the money and I don't believe there is any unit substantially better. During more two years driving I have had no issues and enjoy the outstanding service that Lincoln Black Label extends. I thought I had good service on my BMW and Saab but this is truly special. The yearly detailing is sick for what they do for the car. Every inch in, out under the hood and in the trunk. I bought my first ever extended warranty extending the 4 year 50k to 7 year 75k. This I felt might be worth it as the many electronics in the vehicle my be tested keeping the car this long. I know sedans are on their way out and I am so happy I could fulfil my dream of enjoying my dream car as my time nears.
What you get is what you pay for the higher cost is dependent on how many bells and wrestles you want. All the added on systems are wonderful and most helpful . This auto will park itself , keep you awake if you drift out of lane and even brake to avoid an accident. That's just a few of the wonders . Check it out for yourself and you'll be amazed .
The heads up display is the best feature of the car. If you equip with winter tires, the car is like mountain goat on slick winter roads. There are a few minor annoyances: minor cabin squeaks/rattles which should never exist in a car this expensive, no engine compartment light (seriously Ford...that’s a big oops). Checking the transmission fluid level is also very difficult in this car. The car should also have digital options to monitor engine temp/battery condition in my opinion. After 20,000 Kms, the engine and tranny have been very strong with no issues. Only issue was a driver side e-latch failure which was fixed within 2 business days (the reliability long term of those e-latches is worth watching I might add).
Features & Specs
|Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$61,870
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5700 rpm
|4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$46,305
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Reserve 4dr Sedan
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$59,870
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5700 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$48,305
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Continental safety features:
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Alerts the driver of the need to apply the brakes to avoid a front collision and automatically brakes if the driver takes no action.
- Lane Keeping System
- Warns the driver when the car drifts out of its lane and can apply steering input to keep the car in its lane.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Monitors the vehicle's blind spots and alerts the driver to the presence of other cars.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lincoln Continental vs. the competition
Lincoln Continental vs. Cadillac CT6
If you're looking for driving excitement in this class, the Cadillac CT6 is a must-see. For a large luxury sedan, it offers exciting powertrains that can legitimately raise your neck hairs. The CT6 also packs good value into its price tag, although higher trims can fetch excessive prices. One key option is the semi-automated Super Cruise system, an impressive set of driving safety tech.
Lincoln Continental vs. Acura RLX
The RLX is a dated luxury sedan that could use some suspension tuning to quell its harsh ride. But at a similar price to the Continental, there are interesting powertrains, including a Sport Hybrid that posts impressive fuel economy figures. Quick acceleration, good interior space and sporty handling are enough to earn the Acura consideration.
Lincoln Continental vs. Genesis G90
The Genesis G90 has the opposite problem of the Continental: It packs eye-popping value into its price tag but faces an uphill battle with name recognition in the luxury sedan segment. The G90 has a supple ride and optional V8 power, along with a list of standard features that is tough to beat. Some materials, however, are questionable upon a closer look.
FAQ
Is the Lincoln Continental a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lincoln Continental?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lincoln Continental:
- Various new option packages
- Part of the 10th Continental generation introduced in 2017
Is the Lincoln Continental reliable?
Is the 2020 Lincoln Continental a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lincoln Continental?
The least-expensive 2020 Lincoln Continental is the 2020 Lincoln Continental 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,305.
Other versions include:
- Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $61,870
- 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $46,305
- Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $59,870
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $48,305
- Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $75,470
- Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $70,205
What are the different models of Lincoln Continental?
More about the 2020 Lincoln Continental
2020 Lincoln Continental Overview
The 2020 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Lincoln Continental?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lincoln Continental and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Continental 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Continental.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lincoln Continental and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Continental featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lincoln Continental?
2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,155. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $4,115 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,115 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,040.
The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) is 6.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,865. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $3,387 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,387 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,478.
The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lincoln Continental 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Lincoln Continental 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,495. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln Continental 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) is trending $2,125 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,125 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,370.
The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln Continental 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) is 4.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Lincoln Continental 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Lincoln Continentals are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lincoln Continental for sale near. There are currently 66 new 2020 Continentals listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $47,470 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lincoln Continental. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,276 on a used or CPO 2020 Continental available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Lincoln Continentals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln Continental for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,037.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,460.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lincoln Continental?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
Related 2020 Lincoln Continental info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 Navigator
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger