Used 2017 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me
712 listings
- 27,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$26,999$8,108 Below Market
- 34,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,992$6,347 Below Market
- 39,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,565$7,958 Below Market
- 9,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,795$3,507 Below Market
- certified
2017 Lincoln Continental Select22,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,395$5,642 Below Market
- 29,231 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$27,999$4,762 Below Market
- 38,532 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,288
- 19,396 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$23,499$2,541 Below Market
- 32,652 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,995$4,121 Below Market
- 8,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,998$3,852 Below Market
- 22,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,979$2,972 Below Market
- certified
2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere10,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,890$2,392 Below Market
- 39,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,888$7,577 Below Market
- certified
2017 Lincoln Continental Select22,164 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,800$3,432 Below Market
- 19,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,998$3,829 Below Market
- 18,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,900
- 66,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,656$5,558 Below Market
- 10,694 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,760$2,851 Below Market
DC,11/08/2016
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
UPDATE: May 8, 2018. I still love the car and it continues to be trouble free. By far the most comfortable car for long drives. Powerful, excellent fuel economy (24.8 mixed driving. I could get better mileage, but the engine is fun to rev.). The car is fast, quiet, extremely comfortable and fun to drive. I highly recommend driving one before you buy any other luxury car. I bet you will be impressed. Over my lifetime I have owned many more expensive German cars but this is the nicest car I have owned to date. UPDATE: November 8, 2017. The car continues to be flawless. I enjoy driving it and it continues to be a luxurious, comfortable, capable and quiet ride. The gas mileage continues to get better, despite my tendency to enjoy the feel the torque of the turbocharged engine on acceleration. I would change nothing on the car. If I did not own this one, I would go out and buy one today. The nicest car I have ever owned. I have not been back to the dealership for any issues. I soon will go to the dealer and receive my free oil change service. ORIGINAL REVIEW: I continue to marvel at the comfort, quietness and performance of this car. It is so comfortable, smooth and quiet that now my other four cars seem noisy and rough. I just love the perfect position seats. I had been looking for a luxury sedan for about a year. I test drove almost every model of every luxury brand and finally decided on the Lincoln Continental. I bought the Reserve model with the 2.7 liter twin turbo engine (380 lbs. of torque) and the perfect position seats (Extra cost, but worth every penny). The Continental is a really high quality, fast, quiet and comfortable car. It is perfect for long trips, where you can enjoy the extremely quiet cabin and amazingly comfortable seats. I tried every seat on the market and the heated and cooled Lincoln Continental Perfect Position seats are the best available anywhere. I have owned seven Mercedes S- class, several Cadillacs and Lincolns. This Continental is by far the nicest of them all. The quality of the leather and wood is outstanding as is the fit and finish of the entire car. The safety and convenience features of the car are wonderful. Lincoln has invested a lot of time and money to design the new Continental and it shows. Lincoln also has put a lot of money into their dealerships and I was pleased with how helpful the dealership and sales staff were. I spent a lot of time driving every model to find the one I liked best and they were most accommodating. I like the fact the Continental has six year power train warranty and a four year, 50,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty. When the car needs an oil change or service, the dealer will pick up the car at my home, perform the service, wash the car and return it to my home. There is no fee for this service. The car also comes with lifetime roadside assistance. If needed, Lincoln will provide a loaner car. This gives me assurance Lincoln has confidence in this vehicle and backs it with a very good warranty. There is one more thing I like about my Continental. It is built in the USA by American workers. If you are looking for a really nice, comfortable and well made luxury car, you should try the Lincoln Continental.
