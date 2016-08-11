Used 2017 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me

712 listings
Continental Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    27,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $26,999

    $8,108 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    34,859 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,992

    $6,347 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    39,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,565

    $7,958 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    9,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,795

    $3,507 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    22,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,395

    $5,642 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    29,231 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $27,999

    $4,762 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    38,532 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,288

  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere

    19,396 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $23,499

    $2,541 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Gray
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    32,652 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,995

    $4,121 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    8,298 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,998

    $3,852 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    22,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,979

    $2,972 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere

    10,673 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,890

    $2,392 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    39,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $29,888

    $7,577 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    22,164 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,800

    $3,432 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    19,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,998

    $3,829 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Gray
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    18,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $29,900

  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Black Label in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Black Label

    66,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,656

    $5,558 Below Market
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    10,694 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,760

    $2,851 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Continental

Overall Consumer Rating
4.445 Reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (2%)
The continental is so nice, I bought one.
DC,11/08/2016
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
UPDATE: May 8, 2018. I still love the car and it continues to be trouble free. By far the most comfortable car for long drives. Powerful, excellent fuel economy (24.8 mixed driving. I could get better mileage, but the engine is fun to rev.). The car is fast, quiet, extremely comfortable and fun to drive. I highly recommend driving one before you buy any other luxury car. I bet you will be impressed. Over my lifetime I have owned many more expensive German cars but this is the nicest car I have owned to date. UPDATE: November 8, 2017. The car continues to be flawless. I enjoy driving it and it continues to be a luxurious, comfortable, capable and quiet ride. The gas mileage continues to get better, despite my tendency to enjoy the feel the torque of the turbocharged engine on acceleration. I would change nothing on the car. If I did not own this one, I would go out and buy one today. The nicest car I have ever owned. I have not been back to the dealership for any issues. I soon will go to the dealer and receive my free oil change service. ORIGINAL REVIEW: I continue to marvel at the comfort, quietness and performance of this car. It is so comfortable, smooth and quiet that now my other four cars seem noisy and rough. I just love the perfect position seats. I had been looking for a luxury sedan for about a year. I test drove almost every model of every luxury brand and finally decided on the Lincoln Continental. I bought the Reserve model with the 2.7 liter twin turbo engine (380 lbs. of torque) and the perfect position seats (Extra cost, but worth every penny). The Continental is a really high quality, fast, quiet and comfortable car. It is perfect for long trips, where you can enjoy the extremely quiet cabin and amazingly comfortable seats. I tried every seat on the market and the heated and cooled Lincoln Continental Perfect Position seats are the best available anywhere. I have owned seven Mercedes S- class, several Cadillacs and Lincolns. This Continental is by far the nicest of them all. The quality of the leather and wood is outstanding as is the fit and finish of the entire car. The safety and convenience features of the car are wonderful. Lincoln has invested a lot of time and money to design the new Continental and it shows. Lincoln also has put a lot of money into their dealerships and I was pleased with how helpful the dealership and sales staff were. I spent a lot of time driving every model to find the one I liked best and they were most accommodating. I like the fact the Continental has six year power train warranty and a four year, 50,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty. When the car needs an oil change or service, the dealer will pick up the car at my home, perform the service, wash the car and return it to my home. There is no fee for this service. The car also comes with lifetime roadside assistance. If needed, Lincoln will provide a loaner car. This gives me assurance Lincoln has confidence in this vehicle and backs it with a very good warranty. There is one more thing I like about my Continental. It is built in the USA by American workers. If you are looking for a really nice, comfortable and well made luxury car, you should try the Lincoln Continental.
