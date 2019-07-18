Used 2018 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Select in Gray
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Select

    8,603 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,990

    $3,451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Select in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Select

    10,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $30,994

    $3,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere in Silver
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere

    29,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $24,000

    $2,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    certified

    2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    20,486 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,000

    $5,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    32,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,994

    $2,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Silver
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    23,569 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $35,348

    $3,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    6,699 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $32,461

    $1,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Black Label in Silver
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Black Label

    37,059 miles

    $37,477

    $5,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere in Red
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere

    36,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $24,977

    $1,352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Black
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    3,082 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,988

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Select in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Select

    1,941 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,999

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Select in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Select

    32,297 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,488

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Black Label in Black
    certified

    2018 Lincoln Continental Black Label

    4,405 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,778

    $3,994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    15,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,889

    $2,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    1,196 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,495

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Select in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Select

    17,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,470

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Select in Red
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Select

    10,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $30,980

    $2,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere in Black
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere

    6,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $32,323

    $1,070 Below Market
    Details

Custom order 2018
James,01/08/2018
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I had some extra time this year so I ordered my car with the specific options I wanted. A nice perk that I'm not sure if the competitors will do. Lincoln has superior customer service. I am impressed with my whole experience. I am 100% satisfied with my purchase and I think it is the coolest car on the road for the value. I am disappointed by some of the negative reviews of this car I have read. I just don't see it. I think Lincoln nailed it and am looking forward to spending time in the car. I am still getting used to the seats. It is nice to have the massaging seats with the leg extensions. (Highly recommend the 30 way seats) This car has both performance and luxury. Its also quieter than the competitors and the car doesn't scream excess. Nope, its not a Mercedes and I'm glad.. update. Still the car and dealership experience. Update 7/18/19 - I am still in love with this car. I think I am going to get Red next time. Update 7/19/2020 - Have taken delivery on a custom ordered the reserve in Red Carpet metallic. This one is loaded. I think buying the car again is enough for this review. I am sad Lincoln won't be selling me any more Continentals.
