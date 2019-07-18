Used 2018 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me

I had some extra time this year so I ordered my car with the specific options I wanted. A nice perk that I'm not sure if the competitors will do. Lincoln has superior customer service. I am impressed with my whole experience. I am 100% satisfied with my purchase and I think it is the coolest car on the road for the value. I am disappointed by some of the negative reviews of this car I have read. I just don't see it. I think Lincoln nailed it and am looking forward to spending time in the car. I am still getting used to the seats. It is nice to have the massaging seats with the leg extensions. (Highly recommend the 30 way seats) This car has both performance and luxury. Its also quieter than the competitors and the car doesn't scream excess. Nope, its not a Mercedes and I'm glad.. update. Still the car and dealership experience. Update 7/18/19 - I am still in love with this car. I think I am going to get Red next time. Update 7/19/2020 - Have taken delivery on a custom ordered the reserve in Red Carpet metallic. This one is loaded. I think buying the car again is enough for this review. I am sad Lincoln won't be selling me any more Continentals.

Read more