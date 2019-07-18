Used 2018 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me
- 8,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,990$3,451 Below Market
Cadillac of Dublin - Dublin / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Magnetic Gray Metallic 2018 Lincoln Continental Select AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V MOON ROOF/SUN ROOF, NAVIGATION, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, Great Value, Value Priced, ONE OWNER, Equipment Group 200A.**CERTIFIED LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY** Want to stretch your purchasing power? We know that shopping for a pre-owned vehicle can be full of uncertainties. We are so confident in OUR pre-owned vehicles that we have covered them with our YES PLAN Certified program. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5485 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9TK9J5609526
Stock: F0163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,994$3,314 Below Market
Caruso Ford - Long Beach / California
Caruso Ford offers this Lincoln Continental with the following value added options 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Park Assist, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring System, BLIS Blind Spot Info System w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Bluetooth, Brake assist, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation, Owners Manual, Perfect Position Seating, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/10 Speakers, Select Plus, SiriusXM Radio, SYNC 3 Communications Entertainment System, Twin Panel Moonroof w/Power Shade, Two Remote Keys, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System. Certified. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 200 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement Odometer is 8230 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK8J5615030
Stock: J5615030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,000$2,436 Below Market
Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Superstition Springs - Mesa / Arizona
Although we have always offered home delivery of vehicle purchase, we have substantially increased our trained staff to accommodate your request of a home delivery with a Courtesy CJDR White Glove Delivery experience. We can bring the vehicle and the paperwork to you if you do not wish to come into our clean facility. We are happy to provide virtual vehicle walk-around via Facetime, Skype or Snapcell at your convenience. RECENT OIL CHANGE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, 1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, SiriusXM Radio, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System. 2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24VPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 4132 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) With growing Concern to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 epidemic in our community we have taken steps to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. All public spaces are receiving frequent cleaning and disinfecting. Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the dealership, like sales, parts and service departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9PK1J5602404
Stock: C0128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve20,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,000$5,329 Below Market
Lincoln of Cincinnati - Cincinnati / Ohio
Certified. Black Velvet 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve CARFAX One-Owner. 360-degree Camera, 40/20/40 Rear Seat, 4-Way Rear-Seat Power Lumbar, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Continental Climate Package, Continental Technology Package, Dual Seat Ashtray, Equipment Group 300A, Head-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Rear Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Inflatable Rear Safety Belts (2nd Row Outboard), Lane Keeping System, Luxury Package, Manual Rear Head Restraints, Navigation System, Passenger Seat Back Control Switch, Power Recline Rear-Seat, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Premium LED Headlamps, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Center Armrest w/Cupholder, Rear Duct B-Pillar Registers, Rear-Seat Package, Revel Ultima w/19 Speakers, Single-CD player, Sunblinds, Twin Panel Moonroof w/Power Shade, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. 3.0L GTDI V6Clean CARFAX.Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* 200 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9NC4J5601369
Stock: J5601369
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 32,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,994$2,942 Below Market
Zeigler Ford - Lowell / Michigan
AWD, LOADED, *TECHNOLOGY Package* (CLIMATE Package), (*ACTIVE Park Assist, HEADS Up Display, Adaptive Cruise*), Black Velvet 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.7L GTDI V6 *NAVIGATION, *PARK ASSIST, *LEATHER HEATED/COOLED POWER MEMORY SEATS, Continental Reserve, 2.7L GTDI V6, AWD, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 360-degree Camera, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Continental Climate Package, Continental Technology Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping System, Luxury Leather Heated/Cooled Front Seat, Memory seat, Navigation System, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Rain-Sensing Wipers, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Ventilated front seats, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.YOUR BEST PRICE on ANY NEW FORD is Always at Zeigler Ford-Lowell. HOME OF THE BEST PRICE GUARANTEE ON ANY NEW FORD & GET THE MOST MONEY FOR YOUR TRADE! Recent Arrival!Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)At Zeigler Ford, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE & GUARANTEED FINANCING, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 172 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and fully detailed. Pre-Owned Ford Vehicles 2017-2016-2015-2014-2013-2012-2011-2010 Ford Escapes, Fusions, Focus, Edges, Flex, F- Series, Heavy Duty Diesel Trucks and more For sale. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by calling 616-897-8431 to schedule a test drive. Read our customer reviews at www.hzlowell.com/reviews or visit us on the web at www.hzlowell.com, or stop by today, located at 11979 East Fulton, Lowell, MI 49331. We are proud to service customer's saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fees. Serving Michigan and all of our surrounding cities like Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Holland, Wyoming, & including West Michigan, and anywhere in the great state of Michigan. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler Ford-"FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE".
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9NP4J5609877
Stock: L16614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 23,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$35,348$3,404 Below Market
Antwerpen Toyota - Clarksville / Maryland
Home Delivery! 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve Silver Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner. 18/27 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9RP0J5610504
Stock: 8770P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 6,699 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$32,461$1,874 Below Market
Bennett Chevrolet - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
Thank you for being an educated consumer! Only Bennett offers a "30 Day, Money Back, Pre-Owned Guarantee". Beware; all pre-owned vehicles are not created equal! At Bennett Chevrolet, we reject over 90% of our trades-ins as "unfit for retail". Any prior accident or a history of not being properly maintained causes an immediate rejection. We then sell our rejected vehicles at auction or offer them to other dealers and they offer them to the public. Vehicles with stock photos have open R.O.'s, or accessories that were added after the vehicle was priced. Vehicle sale price will be honored with the cost of accessories or R.O. added. Internet Price Includes Bonus Cash. Reduced pricing of any kind cannot be combined with any additional offers or promotions. "Price(s) include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes." Doc fee of $398.00 is in addition to above fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9RP4J5611378
Stock: 200636A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 37,059 miles
$37,477$5,672 Below Market
Imperial Ford - Mendon / Massachusetts
Navigation System, Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Steering Wheels Radio Controls, Aluminum Wheels. Silver 2018 Lincoln Continental Black Label 4D Sedan Black Label AWD 6-Speed Automatic Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2.7L GTDI V6 MORE ABOUT US: Imperial Cars Purchase With Confidence: 1) Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available for all our vehicles online. 2) Our vehicles are Imperial Certified and go through a rigorous 125-Point vehicle inspection. 3) Bottom line pricing. 4) 5-Day or 200 Mile Vehicle Exchange Program for your total confidence. If you are not happy with it bring it back within 5 days or 200 miles and we'll give you a credit of your full purchase price toward the purchase of another vehicle. (Excludes Renewed for You vehicles.) Price does not include tax, title, registration, documentation fee or other applicable fees, and includes our Imperial Trade Assistance Bonus of $1,000 for qualifying 2010 or newer retailable trades. To receive advertised promotional price, the vehicle must be paid in full and take same day delivery from dealer stock. Call or email our phone and internet team for the most current information and Imperial discounts. Price cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions and is subject to change based on market value at any time without notice, customer must mention promo code in order to qualify for internet special discount. MENTION PROMO CODE: INTERNET1. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, dealer not responsible for any misprint involving the price or description of the vehicle, it's the sole responsibility of buyer to physically inspect and verify such information prior to purchasing. Transparency is our goal. Call 800-526-AUTO (2886) to receive your personalized buy for price. NO WHOLESALERS OR DEALERS! Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Black Label with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9BP8J5602225
Stock: P13170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 36,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,977$1,352 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
LEATHER..HEATED SEATS..BACKUP CAMERA..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2018 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL PREMIERE..RED ON WHITE..36K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-765-3800. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 18 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMMALLOFGA.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9PK5J5602213
Stock: J5602213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 3,082 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,988
AutoSource Windsor - Windsor / Colorado
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **HEATED / COOLED SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, PREMIUM AUDIO, MEMORY SEAT(S), POWER SEAT(S), HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, COLLISION ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, PARKING SENSORS, USB, REAR HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, **NAVIGATION / GPS**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, SIDE CAMERA, TURBO.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 21636 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9NP7J5616502
Stock: 20630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2020
- 1,941 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999
Autosource Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, **LEATHER SEATS**, ALLOY WHEELS, MEMORY SEAT(S), POWER SEAT(S), XM RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 23936 miles below market average!17/26 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK7J5614516
Stock: TB614516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-01-2019
- 32,297 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,488
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2018 Lincoln Continental Select Select White 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V FWD 6-Speed Automatic Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK2J5601463
Stock: B9835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- certified
2018 Lincoln Continental Black Label4,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,778$3,994 Below Market
Ourisman Ford Lincoln - Alexandria / Virginia
ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $81,620!!! LINCOLN CERTIFIED - 6 YEAR/100,000 MILE BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY!!!, LOCAL TRADE-IN, CLEAN CARFAX, WELL MAINTAINED PER CARFAX, VERY LOW MILES, AWD, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM W/ USB PORT, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL W/ AUDIO & CRUISE CONTROL, USB PORTS, SYNC 3, BACK-UP CAMERA, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS, POWER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, DUAL HEATED POWER MIRRORS W/ SECURITY APPROACH LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE PHONE, INTELLIGENT ACCESS W/ PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ DOOR KEYPAD, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, FOG LIGHTS, DUAL DIGITAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, Continental Black Label 3.0 30way seating, Rear Seat & Tech. Pkg.k, 3.0L GTDI V6, AWD, 19 Speakers, 360-degree Camera, 40/20/40 Rear Seat, 4-Way Rear-Seat Power Lumbar, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Advanced Head-Up Display, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Continental Technology Package, Dual Seat Ashtray, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated & Ventilated Rear Seats, Heated steering wheel, Inflatable Rear-Seat Belts (2nd Row Outboard), Lane Keeping System, Manual Rear Head Restraints, Passenger Seat Back Control Switch, Power Recline Rear-Seat, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Radio: Revel Ultima System w/HD Radio/CD Player, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Center Armrest w/Cupholder, Rear Duct B-Pillar Registers, Rear reading lights, Rear-Seat Package, SiriusXM Radio, Sunblinds, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. NO DEALER PREPARATION,RECONDITIONING OR PRE-DELIVERY FEES ADDED BACK TO THE OURISMAN VALUE PRICE :) Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Come see why we're one of the HIGHEST SELLING PRE-OWNED DEALERS in VIRGINIA! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research- This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Black Label with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9BC9J5612257
Stock: 2071505A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 15,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,889$2,272 Below Market
Koeppel Nissan - Jackson Heights / New York
Maroon 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L GTDI V6 Recent Arrival! Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9NC8J5605571
Stock: UN12321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 1,196 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,495
Major Chevrolet - Long Island City / New York
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Continental Reserve, 4D Sedan, 2.7L GTDI V6, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Ebony w/Luxury Leather Heated Front Seat, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Navigation System, Radio: Revel Audio System w/13 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, SiriusXM Radio, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Twin Panel Moonroof w/Power Shade.Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve 2.7L GTDI V6 6-Speed Automatic AWDAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9NP9J5602309
Stock: M47568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-04-2019
- 17,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,470
Bayway Chevrolet - Pearland / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! If you work full-time, we can help at Bayway Chevrolet, located just 8 minutes from Beltway 8 and 288. Odometer is 4515 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Come in or call today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK7J5602575
Stock: C201785A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 10,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,980$2,180 Below Market
Simi Valley Ford - Simi Valley / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Red 2018 Lincoln Continental Select FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V Home of the Fordman. Where we make deals happen every day! 17/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) The price showing on this vehicle does not reflect accessories that may be pre-installed! Ie. Bed Liner, Security System, Wheel Well Liner etc!!! These Items are optional and may be removed if not desired!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK1J5610350
Stock: 00R02563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 6,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$32,323$1,070 Below Market
Riverside Ford Lincoln - Macon / Georgia
Odometer is 21189 miles below market average!Carfax 1 Owner, Carfax Certified, GPS / Navigation / Navi, LEATHER, NONSmoker, SYNC / Bluetooth, All Books & Keys, MUST SEE!, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, ONE OWNER, Cappuccino Leather, Equipment Group 100A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Black 2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere Cerified PreOwned FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24VEASY FINANCING. ALL ROUTINE MAINTENANCE COMPLETED. SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 17/26 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9PK8J5612301
Stock: B3223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
