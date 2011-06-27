1991 Lincoln Continental Review
1991 Highlights
A passenger airbag is available only in a portion of these cars since they ran out of propellant halfway through the production run.
Christopher ,05/01/2002
I do love my car don't get me wrong, but wow!! If I knew now how expensive it was to keep a car like this one going I would never have purchased my continental. But oh well now!! I have the pleasure of owning one of the most expensive hunks of junk on the planet!! I will say though that the ride is smooth but really this car was not woth the $$$
Lincoln Hater,12/31/2002
What a piece of junk. I have replaced axils twice, exchanged air ride for good struts and shocks, radiator, water pump,ac compressor, poor heat, replaced computer, tranny is going, poor ac/heat buttons (all of them broken) radio doesn't work, windows,doors and locks fixed numerous times. security system goes off at will. air bag warning light always flashes.power seat buttons are broken. brakes,brakes,brakes. power antenna doesn't work. Ford should be ashamed. i can't even drive the worthless car into the ground and worse yet, no one wants it. i'm stuck with it.
88rangergt,06/09/2004
Drove this car for a year and I plan on selling very soon. Got lots of compliments on this car. It simply looked awesome with HID lights and chrome wheels. The body is still in great shape. Looks newer than the car actually is. The transmission needed to be rebuilt, head gaskets needed to be replaced, and new o-rings in air ride. Lots of little problems that needed to be fixed.
george,08/02/2005
i bought this car for $ 4500 and end up spending another 5000 for the transmission, engine and the air shocks. it is a piece of junk. if you buy a lincoln you will make the biggest mistake in your life
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
