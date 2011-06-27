  1. Home
1991 Lincoln Continental Review

1991 Highlights

A passenger airbag is available only in a portion of these cars since they ran out of propellant halfway through the production run.

Fun but EXPENSIVE
Christopher ,05/01/2002
I do love my car don't get me wrong, but wow!! If I knew now how expensive it was to keep a car like this one going I would never have purchased my continental. But oh well now!! I have the pleasure of owning one of the most expensive hunks of junk on the planet!! I will say though that the ride is smooth but really this car was not woth the $$$
They saw me coming
Lincoln Hater,12/31/2002
What a piece of junk. I have replaced axils twice, exchanged air ride for good struts and shocks, radiator, water pump,ac compressor, poor heat, replaced computer, tranny is going, poor ac/heat buttons (all of them broken) radio doesn't work, windows,doors and locks fixed numerous times. security system goes off at will. air bag warning light always flashes.power seat buttons are broken. brakes,brakes,brakes. power antenna doesn't work. Ford should be ashamed. i can't even drive the worthless car into the ground and worse yet, no one wants it. i'm stuck with it.
Fun car to drive, hard to keep
88rangergt,06/09/2004
Drove this car for a year and I plan on selling very soon. Got lots of compliments on this car. It simply looked awesome with HID lights and chrome wheels. The body is still in great shape. Looks newer than the car actually is. The transmission needed to be rebuilt, head gaskets needed to be replaced, and new o-rings in air ride. Lots of little problems that needed to be fixed.
dont buy a lincoln!!! it is a junk!!!
george,08/02/2005
i bought this car for $ 4500 and end up spending another 5000 for the transmission, engine and the air shocks. it is a piece of junk. if you buy a lincoln you will make the biggest mistake in your life
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1991 Lincoln Continental Overview

The Used 1991 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and Signature 4dr Sedan.

