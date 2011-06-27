  1. Home
1999 Lincoln Continental Review

Pros & Cons

  • High tech options and increased safety for a competitive price.
  • Even with the restyled exterior in 1998, this car is still pretty boxy and boring to anyone who doesn't remember WWII.
2018
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

It's not easy to find a rear-drive, luxury car built in America, and Lincoln's Continental is no exception. Making the jump to front-wheel drive in 1988, the Continental has been with Lincoln since 1940 but is fully modernized and features a potent 275 horsepower, 4.6-liter V8. This engine also makes 275 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,750 rpm and utilizes a new cylinder head for better engine breathing and 15 more horsepower than last year's model. Gas mileage remains in the acceptable range with a 17/24 mpg rating for city/highway driving.

A fully independent suspension and gas pressurized shocks come standard on all Continentals, but a check on the Driver's Control Package option adds three-way adjustable, semi-active suspension for plush, normal or firm ride control. There's also an Alpine Audio System option group for audiophiles, a Luxury Appearance Package with upgraded interior and exterior trim pieces, and a Personal Security Package with Michelin "Zero Pressure" tires and a programmable garage door opener. For the ultimate in secure travel, a RESCU Package is available with Lincoln's Remote Emergency Satellite Cellular Unit to call for assistance and transmit the vehicle's location within 100 feet via a Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) network.

The Continental's exterior remains unchanged for the '99 model year. The wide front grille is retained as are the dual exhaust outlets and the swoopy hood line. This gives the Lincoln a .32 coefficient of drag which, as luxury sedans go, is fairly slippery. If you really want to set yourself apart from last year's model, the optional six-spoke chrome wheels can add to the Continental's classic look.

With a price tag that easily tops $40,000 after adding an option or two, the Lincoln Continental faces some pretty tough competition from at home (Cadillac) and abroad (Lexus, BMW).

1999 Highlights

Lincoln's luxury liner gets added safety in 1999 with the addition of standard side airbags for the driver and front passenger. There's also five new exterior colors, upgraded interior trim options, two new wheel designs and an improved audio system. Otherwise the Lincoln remains unchanged after its major rework in 1998.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Lincoln Continental.

5(61%)
4(23%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.4
39 reviews
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than average
speedboy3000,08/30/2012
This is my third car, and a hand-me-down from my father. I have been driving it for 3 years now. I hated it when I first got it, as a big, boat like sedan was not fitting for the outdoors man in me. However, it's slowly grown on me. 175,00 miles on it currently, second transmission was replaced at 105,000. The air ride suspension went out on it and replaced with struts. The engine is strong and reliable. The 4 speed transmission was a horrible implementation. It's a beast in the snow, never failed up the ski mountain, and I have nicknamed it "The Snow Boat". Overall, compared to similar age and mileage cars I have seen, this has been, and I swallow my pride to say, superb.
2 good continentals
Paul,03/07/2010
I bought 2 used continentals. Bought the 1998 model 7 years ago with 50,000 miles, now has 114,000 miles. Only had to replace a coil pack, spark plugs, & spark plug boots. 25 mpg highway, 17 mpg city, awesome car. I bought the 1999 model 3 years ago with 108,000 miles. The original owner towed a big boat, I expect he used overdrive while towing, transmission had to be rebuilt at 125,000 miles and rear sway bar bushings had to be replaced. Replaced several coil packs, spark plug boots, and the rear view mirror because the compass failed.
Best Lincoln I have owned, but not FUN !!
omarfidel,10/21/2014
I have owned Lincolns, cadys, buicks, an impala, a Taurus, a Ford LTD, and have driven at length a camry solara and a Cady fleetwood Brougham from the early 80s, and a Cady coup devile from 78. RIDE-- This car has the best ride for a long haul of any recent modern car i have been in. I prefer the 78 and 80s cadys for their spongy soft rides !! I have a lot of body aches and pains and so if you have lots of injuries i recommend this car. Germans like hard stiff rides. For the money, under 3000 us dollars i purchased this car in september 2013 with 71,000 miles. It has no problems and is serene.
What's not to like!
Bill Holt,07/03/2010
We bought our 1999 Continental about 2 years ago for $7,500. Low mileage on the car when we bought it. We've had no trouble with the car at all. Good power, nice-looking, decent gas mileage, large trunk, comfortable for 5, just the right size.
See all 39 reviews of the 1999 Lincoln Continental
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 1999 Lincoln Continental features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1999 Lincoln Continental

Used 1999 Lincoln Continental Overview

The Used 1999 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

