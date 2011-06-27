Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,824
|$28,469
|$31,254
|Clean
|$25,010
|$27,559
|$30,234
|Average
|$23,382
|$25,739
|$28,193
|Rough
|$21,755
|$23,919
|$26,153
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Continental Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,754
|$25,272
|$27,920
|Clean
|$22,037
|$24,464
|$27,009
|Average
|$20,603
|$22,848
|$25,186
|Rough
|$19,169
|$21,233
|$23,363
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Continental Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,153
|$32,945
|$35,886
|Clean
|$29,203
|$31,892
|$34,714
|Average
|$27,303
|$29,786
|$32,372
|Rough
|$25,402
|$27,680
|$30,029
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,340
|$23,791
|$26,368
|Clean
|$20,667
|$23,030
|$25,507
|Average
|$19,322
|$21,510
|$23,786
|Rough
|$17,978
|$19,989
|$22,065
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,297
|$24,794
|$27,420
|Clean
|$21,595
|$24,001
|$26,525
|Average
|$20,189
|$22,416
|$24,734
|Rough
|$18,784
|$20,831
|$22,944
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,784
|$29,466
|$32,289
|Clean
|$25,940
|$28,524
|$31,235
|Average
|$24,252
|$26,640
|$29,127
|Rough
|$22,564
|$24,756
|$27,019
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Continental Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,214
|$34,076
|$37,092
|Clean
|$30,231
|$32,987
|$35,881
|Average
|$28,263
|$30,808
|$33,459
|Rough
|$26,296
|$28,630
|$31,038
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Continental Select 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,712
|$26,272
|$28,966
|Clean
|$22,965
|$25,432
|$28,021
|Average
|$21,471
|$23,753
|$26,130
|Rough
|$19,976
|$22,073
|$24,239